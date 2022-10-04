Loretta Lynn Dies at 90: ‘RIP Queen’ Trends on Twitter

“RIP Queen” is trending on Twitter after country legend Loretta Lynn passed away today. Fans have filled the trending topic with reactions and prayers.

The trending topic refers to Loretta Lynn as “the Queen of country music,” with many referring to her as such. She was a trailblazer for women in country, breaking barriers with songs such as “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Fist City” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

In Finding Her Voice, a book from 1993 about women in country music, Loretta Lynn states: “I’m proud I’ve got my own ideas. I’ve often wondered why I became so popular, and maybe that’s the reason. I think I reach people because I’m with ’em, not apart from ’em.”

A fan quote-tweeted the news, writing: “She made me proud to be a coal miner’s daughter. RIP Queen.”

Another fan shared a photo of the country star with the caption: “RIP Queen of Country Music ! Thank you for the memories in your songs. God Bless.”

A fan shared lyrics to her song “Hey Loretta,” along with a photo of the star. They shared: “Well goodbye tubs and clotheslines, goodbye pots and pans/I’m gonna take a Greyhound bus as further as I can/I ain’t gonna wash no windows and I ain’t gonna scrub no floors/And when you realize I’m gone, I’m gonna hear you roar RIP Queen Loretta.”

Loretta Lynn Dies at Age 90, Family Releases Statement

Loretta Lynn passed away peacefully this morning at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Her family shared a statement on Twitter about the sad news.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” they wrote.

They also requested privacy at this time, and shared that memorial news will come at a later time in a public announcement. Additionally, her family asks for donations to the Loretta Lynn Foundation in lieu of flowers.

“Over the course of her 60-year career, the famous native of Butcher Hollow, Ky. amassed a staggering 51 Top 10 hits, garnered every accolade available in music from GRAMMY awards to induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and broke down barriers for women everywhere with songs like ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),’ ‘Fist City’ and ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,'” a press release reads.

The star was loved by many, and is very missed.