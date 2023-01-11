Loretta Lynn Estate Celebrates Late Icon’s Wedding Anniversary to Oliver ‘Doolittle’ Lynn in Sweet Pics

There are several high-profile love stories in the world of country music. Couples like Johnny Cash and June Carter, Dolly Parton and Carl Dean, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill all get plenty of notice. However, no marriage in country music changed more lives and inspired more timeless songs than that of Loretta and Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn.

Loretta and Oliver Lynn tied the knot on January 10, 1948. They had 48 years together before Oliver passed away in 1996. Yesterday, Loretta’s estate took to social media to celebrate what would have been the couple’s 75th wedding anniversary. The post contained a gallery of photos of the happy couple through the years alongside a heartfelt post.

“On this day in 1948, Loretta and Doo were quietly married in Kentucky. Little did they know then that theirs would become an epic and dramatic love story and marriage to be known by the world. They were together through thick and thin for 48 years,” the post read. The post went on to state that this is the first anniversary that the couple has spent together since Doo passed away in 1996. Loretta Lynn reunited with her husband on the Other Side when she passed away last October.

A Strong and Fiery Marriage

Loretta Lynn would be the first one to admit that her marriage to Doo wasn’t perfect. He drank and cheated often in the early days of their relationship. Additionally, many of their fights turned physical. However, the country icon never saw herself as a victim in the situation. “Every time Doo smacked me, he got smacked twice,” she famously said.

Loretta Lynn turned her marital issues into songs. “Don’t Come Home a-Drinkin’ (with Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Fist City,” and the iconic “You Ain’t Woman Enough” all came straight from Lynn’s life and marriage. However, Oliver Lynn did more than make his wife angry enough to write timeless songs. He was also the driving force behind her career.

Oliver Lynn gave Loretta her first guitar. She wrote many of her earliest songs on that $17 flattop box from Sears. Before long, Oliver saw that his bride was incredibly talented. As a result, he started to push her to perform publicly. Later, he convinced her to press her first single. “You’re just as good or better as most of them girls that are singin’ and makin’ money, so let’s make us some money,” he told her.

His prodding obviously worked. In her memoir, Still Woman Enough, the icon wrote, “Whatever else our marriage was back in them days… without Doo and his drive to get a better life, there would have been no Loretta Lynn, country singer.”

Without Loretta Lynn’s influence, the world of country music would look much different today.