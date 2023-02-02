Loretta Lynn’s Estate Congratulates ‘Dear Friend’ Willie Nelson on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

Willie Nelson is living proof that you’re never really too old to do anything. He’ll be 90 years old in April and is still going strong. This year, Willie will release his 73rd studio album. Additionally, he’ll host his annual 4th of July Picnic and FarmAid. Nelson will also attend an all-star concert in honor of his birthday. Earlier this week, we learned that he’s also on this year’s ballot for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Willie Nelson is on the coveted list of nominees alongside Iron Maiden, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, The White Stripes, and several other legendary artists and bands. About the nominees, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said, “These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations,” in a statement. Sykes went on to say that the nominees have “influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Loretta Lynn’s Estate Sends a Heartfelt Message to Willie Nelson

Earlier today, Loretta Lynn’s estate took to social media to congratulate Nelson on the nomination. “We are so thrilled for Willie Nelson to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was a dear friend of Loretta’s and we know she would be so proud of him. Congrats, Willie,” the post read.

It’s important to note that Willie Nelson has only been nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The foundation will announce this year’s inductees in May and the induction ceremony will take place this fall. However, it’s hard to imagine that Nelson would not get in.

Much like Dolly Parton, he’s no rock star. However, it is impossible to discount just how much influence Nelson has had on the overall landscape of American music.

Loretta and Willie’s Friendship

Today, Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn are hailed as legends in the country music world. However, when they met, they were still young and trying to find a foothold in the music world. In a promotional clip for her 2016 album Full Circle, Loretta recalled meeting Willie. “When I first came to Nashville, I met Willie, we did some shows together… I thought he was one of the most handsomest men I’d ever seen.”

They met so long ago that Willie Nelson hadn’t yet adopted his signature braids and bandana. “He had this suit on, ya know? A business suit. And, his hair was the color of brass… Of course, it was short hair. I mean, he was a handsome guy,” Lynn recalled.

The pair worked together and remained friends for decades. However, they only ever cut one song together. “Lay Me Down” is a beautifully somber duet that shows the two stars coming to grips with their mortality that hits so much harder today than it did when Lynn first released it.