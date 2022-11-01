Loretta Lynn’s Family Issues Statement Following ‘Beautiful’ Opry Tribute

Following the Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn special, the family of Lynn issued a statement about the Grand Ole Opry tribute.

Through the late country music icon’s Twitter account, Loretta Lynn’s family stated, “Our hearts are so deeply touched by the beautiful tribute held Sunday night at the Opry to honor Loretta’s life and legacy. The night perfectly captured her career and the performances were phenomenal.”

A statement from the family of Loretta Lynn:



Our hearts are so deeply touched by the beautiful tribute held Sunday night at the @opry to honor Loretta's life and legacy. The night perfectly captured her career and the performances were phenomenal. — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) October 31, 2022

Loretta Lynn’s family then stated that above all, each song performed came from true friends. “And the room was filled with her family, her friends, and her fans. Love filled the room and surrounded each of us.”

The family also stated that the Loretta Lynn tribute special will be re-airing again on November 2nd at 8 p.m. and November 6th at 11 a.m. through CMT. “And thank you to each of you who have given a memorial in Loretta’s honor to the Loretta Lynn Foundation,” the family added.

According to its description, the Loretta Lynn Foundation exists to establish, preserve, and promote public awareness of the historical and cultural contributions of Lynn. It also seeks to establish and preserve the cultural contributions of country music as a genre and to establish, preserve, and maintain an educational and recreational facility for the general public through which to give to and serve others.

As previously reported, the Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn aired live on October 30th. The event took place at the Grand Ole Opry less than a month after Lynn passed away in her home at Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. She was 90 years old at the time of her death. George Strait, Alan Jackson, and Keith Urban were among those who performed at the event.

Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Performed During Public Event Alongside Willie Nelson’s Son

During the event honoring her grandmother, Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter Emmy Russell took to the stage with Willie Nelson’s son, Lukas to perform Lay Me Down.

“She always stood in the corner and called me on stage,” Russell said about her grandmother. “I’d sing a song—one original and one that everybody knew. It’s the first time that she’s not here to look at me with her proud eyes. It’s just special. Thank you for listening.”

Lay Me Down is from Lynn’s 2016 album Full Circle. Lynn’s daughter Patsy as well as John Carter Cash are co-producers of the record. The song’s chorus reads, “When they lay me down someday/ My soul will rise, then fly away/ This old world will turn around/ I’ll be at peace when they lay me down.”

Loretta Lynn performed the song with Willie Nelson. This was notably the first song that the duo ever teamed up for.