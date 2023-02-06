Loretta Lynn’s Family Reacts to Kacey Musgraves’ Grammy Tribute to the Coal Miner’s Daughter

Back in 2021, the Recording Academy ruled that Kacey Musgraves’ album Star-Crossed was too pop for the country music category. Musgraves and several others pushed back against this ruling. Longtime fans of the Texas native know that her country roots are undeniable. At last night’s Grammy Awards, she put those roots on display for the world to see.

During the extended In Memoriam segment of the show, Musgraves paid tribute to the late great Loretta Lynn. She played “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as images of Lynn, Jeff Beck, Pharaoh Sanders, and more artists who passed in 2022 showed on the screen behind her.

However, Kacey Musgraves wasn’t just singing one of Loretta Lynn’s most iconic songs. She was also playing Lynn’s custom 1963 Epiphone acoustic guitar with the legend’s name inlaid on the fretboard. More than that, Musgrave’s simple yet elegant gown further drove home the tribute to the iconic Kentuckian.

Many country fans took to social media to react to the tribute. Additionally, Loretta Lynn’s family shared their opinion.

Loretta Lynn’s Family Loved Kacey Musgraves’ Grammy Tribute

Using Loretta Lynn’s official Twitter account, her family let Musgraves know how they felt about her performance. “Thank you [Kacey Musgraves] for this beautiful tribute,” they wrote. “The love all of you have shown us for our mom is beyond words.”

Kacey Musgraves didn’t take the opportunity to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn lightly. “10-year-old me singing Loretta’s songs would never have imagined I’d be putting my hands right where she made magic for decades,” she wrote in a tweet. Musgraves added that the vintage Epiphone was a “dream” to play. Musgraves added, “Thank you to [Loretta Lynn]’s daughters for trusting me with this moment of honor tonight. She paved my path.”

Musgraves’ Love for Lynn Runs Deep

Musgraves shared her love for Lynn at the 2019 ACM Awards. In a backstage interview, she said that Loretta and Dolly Parton were two of her biggest influences. “Not just because of their remarkable appearances, but because of the substance that they infuse into their songs. I don’t take that lightly that they paved the pathway for me. I grew up singing all their songs. They’re ingrained in my brain. It’s really important to me,” she said.

Musgraves also said that she relates to Lynn’s “sassiness” and the way she can pull songs from the world around her. Kacey added, “She infuses humor and sarcasm, which I always appreciate. I also relate to Loretta’s love of rhinestones.”

Kacey Musgraves’ love and appreciation for Loretta Lynn is proof that the Coal Miner’s Daughter left behind a legacy that will outlive even her youngest fans. She was a trailblazer, an icon, and undeniably country to the bone. They don’t make them like Loretta Lynn anymore, but we’ll continue to see her influence in country music as long as the genre survives.