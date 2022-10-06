Loretta Lynn Fans Visit the Ryman Auditorium To Celebrate Her Life

Many fans of late country music legend Loretta Lynn are gathering at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville to celebrate her life. While they do so, they are remembering the many songs that Lynn provided for everyone. Lynn, of course, would pen Coal Miner’s Daughter and see it become a movie starring Sissy Spacek. Yet there are many more in the Lynn songbook that these fans are remembering.

WSMV reported that Lynn provided a persona for a very tough and defiant woman. She did this through the magic of her songwriting prowess. What did she write songs about? The question should be more like what did she not write about at all? Subjects that the Country Music Hall of Famer included were ranging from sex and love, divorce, and even birth control. A number of her songs would be problematic for radio programmers and even rock music performers. Still, Loretta would move forward with her work. One fan, Lilian Beam, said to the TV station, “I just liked the music; it tells a story; country music tells a story.”

Loretta Lynn Did Not Shy Away From Tough Subjects

Did Loretta Lynn know that her songs were groundbreaking and trailblazing? Yes, she did. And it was quite amazing for her to do it in the world of country music. Yet for Lynn, her songs would speak truths that other rural women were feeling or experiencing. She did not shy away from hard subjects. “I could see that other women was goin’ through the same thing, ’cause I worked the clubs,” Lynn said in a 1995 interview with The Associated Press. “I wasn’t the only one that was livin’ that life and I’m not the only one that’s gonna be livin’ today what I’m writin’.”

What an amazing life Lynn did lead. She was one lady who blazed her own trail through the world of country music. Loretta was, to many of her fans, the First Lady of Country Music. Performers from all around the world of country music have been sharing their tributes and remembrances of Lynn. Tanya Tucker posted a video and photo memories of her with Lynn on her Instagram account. In part, here’s what Tucker wrote about her beloved friend.

“Today, my world changed and it will never be the same again. My hero @lorettalynnofficial got her wings and it’s been a day filled with tears. Many memories, so much gratitude and thanking my God above for blessing me first with her music and her guidance through the perils of the music world, way before we ever met. I looked up to Loretta always.” Those sweet words about Lynn were repeated or shared in loving ways by many others.