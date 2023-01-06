Loretta Lynn’s Former Rural Nashville Home Sells for $799,000

A residence that the late great Loretta Lynn once called home recently sold for $799,000. The 3,409 square foot home includes 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It also has formal dining and living rooms and a den with a fireplace and walls made of rich mahogany. Additionally, the home has a sunroom and a bonus room. The highlight of the house is the kitchen, which has granite countertops and custom cabinets.

The house is reportedly located in a small town just west of Nashville. Between the oversized garage and extended driveway, there is enough room to park 10 cars. The 5-acre property is just west of Nashville and sits along the Harpeth River. It includes more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access.

Taste of Country cites that it is not the only home that Loretta Lynn once owned in the area, which is a common neighborhood for musicians, songwriters, producers, and music industry executives. In fact, she previously sold her other mansion in that neck of the woods to country singer Jake Owen.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch At Hurricane Mills Remains Tourist Attraction

Though she apparently owned quite a few properties, Loretta Lynn spent much of her time at her property out in the sticks about an hour away from Nashville. In 1966, she and her husband Mooney bought their dream house, which also included 3,500 acres along with the historic little town of Hurricane Mills. It’s located roughly halfway between Nashville and Memphis. Not only does the property include the main mansion and other familial residences, but it’s also a multi-faceted tourist attraction that is still open to the public even though Loretta has passed away.

A visit to Loretta Lynn’s Ranch makes for a perfect weekend getaway, and there is no shortage of activities and attractions to enjoy.

The property includes over 300 campsites with amenities, primitive campsites, and 18 rentable cabins. Live music around a campfire is a frequent occurrence during the busy season. There is also a pool and ample access to Hurricane Creek for floating and fishing. Horseback riding and hiking trails also transverse the property.

The main attraction at the Ranch is an 18,000-square-foot museum that documents her rags-to-riches story and rise to stardom. A full collection of the awards and trophies she earned throughout her musical career is also on display. The museum also contains several historic vehicles, including the tour bus featured in the movie Coal Miner’s Daughter. Visitors can also take tours of her historic mansion and a recreation of the infamous little cabin where she grew up in Butcher Holler, Kentucky. There is also a Native American artifacts museum that pays respects to the rich history of the region where the Ranch is located.

The historic town of Hurricane Mills also remains largely intact. It includes a historic Grist Mill, General Store, and several other tourists stops well worth visiting.

Events are a major part of the tourism draw at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. One of the most notable is the Tennessee Motorcycles & Music Revival sponsored by Harley Davidson. The Ranch’s signature event is the annual Motocross Championship, which brings in hundreds of racers to kick some dust up on one of the premier amateur dirt bike/ATV racing tracks in the country.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is also rumored to be haunted, something that was previously explored by a Travel Channel documentary.