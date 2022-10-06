Loretta Lynn’s Funeral Arrangements Revealed

Just a couple of days after Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90, funeral arrangements for the country music legend have reportedly been revealed.

According to WKRN’s Stephanie Langston, Loretta Lynn is on her way home to Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. “The queen is being transported back to her ranch grounds from the funeral home in Waverly,” Langston shared on Twitter. “I am told a private burial service will be held with family on the grounds.”

Less than a week before Loretta Lynn’s death, sources close to the country music icon told RadarOnline that she had been planning her own funeral for a while. They also said that she was settling her estate and putting one of her Nashville homes on the market.

“Loretta wants to turn most of her physical holdings into cash,” one insider shared. “She doesn’t burden her kids and grandkids with having to sell off stuff when she’s gone.”

The source also said that Loretta Lynn was planning her own memorial service so that it would be the day she exactly wanted. Another insider shared that Lynn wanted her final resting place to be next to her late husband, “Doolittle”, as well as her children Jack Benny and Betty Sue. All three are currently buried at the family cemetery located on the grounds of her Hurricane Mills ranch.

“And that’s where Loretta wants her memorial service to be,” the insider continued. “She wants all of her fans to be able to attend, and there’s plenty of room at the ranch. Loretta has already asked her performing children and grandchildren to take the stage to sing at her farewell event. She also wants lifelong friend Dolly Parton to help send her off in style.”

Loretta Lynn Wasn’t Spending As Much Time At Hurricane Mills Due to Her Health

Along with discussing Loretta Lynn’s funeral arrangement wishes, the sources told RadarOnline that the country music singer and songwriter wasn’t spending as much time at her Hurricane Mills ranch. Lynn had been settled near Nashville, Tennessee, so she could be closer to medical care following a series of health issues in recent years.

“Loretta has mobility problems from her 2017 stroke,” the insider explained. “And her mind gets foggy. But her beautiful singing is still intact. She’s trying to record some final songs she hopes will live forever. She’s a very brave soul. Loretta doesn’t fear the eventual end. In fact, she’s actively planning for it.”

Loretta Lynn passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills on Tuesday (October 4th). Her family shared thatch died peacefully in her sleep. The singing sensation began her music career in 1960. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 48 years Oliver Vanetta “Doolittle” Lynn as well as her children Betty Sue and Jack Benny and grandson Jeff Lynn.