Loretta Lynn ‘Heartbroken’ Over Naomi Judd’s Death: ‘There Are No Words’

Following the news of Naomi Judd’s passing on Saturday, tributes have poured in from the country music community. Another legendary singer, Loretta Lynn, paid tribute to her dear friend yesterday in a touching post on social media.

Country music icons Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd both hail from Kentucky and have shared a long friendship that’s lasted decades. You can tell Lynn is genuinely saddened by her friend’s passing as she remembered Judd in her statement. Lynn wrote that she’s “heartbroken” over the news and that she’s sending love to the Judd family.

“I’m just heartbroken over the loss of @thenaomijudd . My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love,” Loretta Lynn wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Naomi Judd.

On Saturday, Naomi Judd’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, shared a statement on social media announcing the death of their mother. Her passing at 76 shocked the country music community as the news quickly spread online.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness, we are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, (the public loved her as well). We’re in unknown territory,” the Judds wrote in a social media statement.

Tributes from fans of the legendary singer began to take over social media yesterday, and many fellow country musicians shared condolences as well. Loretta Lynn, Travis Tritt, John Rich, Carrie Underwood, and many more shared their thoughts on social media about Naomi Judd passing away. As for Tritt, he called Judd one of “the sweetest people” he knew. He referenced how the pair worked together on movies and various musical events over the years. In addition, Tritt shared “heartfelt condolences” for the Judd family.

“This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known,” Tritt shared. “I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family.”

As for Big & Rich’s John Rich, he too shared similar comments remembering Naomi Judd after her passing. He said it was an honor knowing Judd and that his thoughts are with his “good friend,” Wynnona Judd.

“So very sad to hear of #NaomiJudd passing today,” Rich said. “I had the great honor of knowing her, and she was no doubt one of the most iconic entertainers ever to make country music. Thinking of my good friend @Wynonna right now, this is a very tough day for her and the family.”