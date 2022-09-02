Loretta Lynn Marks Conway Twitty’s Birthday With Series of Classic Throwbacks Pics

Loretta Lynn spent a lot of time around country music’s biggest stars in her career. The Kentucky native is now 90 years old, and she often reflects on some of those memories throughout the years. One of the most notable musical partners she had in her life was Conway Twitty. On Thursday, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paid tribute to her late friend on what would have been his 89th birthday. Check out the series of photos that she shared below.

“Happy birthday to the best of the best. I can’t love you enough, Conway!” she captioned the post.

Conway Twitty died on June 5, 1993 at the age of 59. He died of an abdominal aortic aneurysm after collapsing on his tour bus after a show in Branson, Mo. Loretta Lynn was at the same hospital when he passed, because her husband was recovering from heart surgery. She was among the last people to see her longtime partner before he died.

Togerther, Loretty Lynn and Conway Twitty released ten studio albums as a duo. Most of those were released in the 1970s, with the final duo album, Two’s a Party, arriving in 1981. Four of their releases went straight to the top of the charts including what was likely their most memorable, Louisiana Woman, Missisippi Man, which was released in 1973. The title track went to number one. It was one of five singles that topped the charts. “After the Fire is Gone,” “Lead Me On,” “As Soon as I Hang Up the Phone” and “Feelins” also hit the top spot. It was an incredible run, and it happened in concession from 1971-1975.

Chart Topping Success for Loretta Lynn & Conway Twitty

They notched several more top tens throughout the 1970s. In fact, the duo had 12 total tracks crack the top ten. They released one single later. “Making Believe” didn’t quite crack the charts in 1988, five years before Twitty’s death.

Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty also had a couple of B-sides chart. “The Sadness of it All” saw significant radio play in 1979, but the most memorable was “You’re the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly” that same year. No duo of its kind has matched the success since. That is, two country artists with established solo careers joining forces for ten hit records.

Nowadays, Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty’s grandchildren perform in tribute to their grandparents. Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty form the new “Twitty & Lynn,” and the duo has shown up at the Grand Ole Opry. The duo performs cover versions of their grandparents songs, and they’re traveling around the United States. Check out their tour dates and get ticket information at their website.