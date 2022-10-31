Loretta Lynn Memorial: Taylor Swift Honors Country Icon in Surprise Tribute

Joining the rest of country music in honoring Loretta Lynn, Taylor Swift made an unannounced appearance at Lynn’s memorial event.

During her tribute to Loretta Lynn, Taylor Swift, who made a video appearance, thanked the country music icon for paving the way for female songwriters. “I’m so grateful to Loretta for being an example, not only for songwriters everywhere, but more specifically female songwriters,” Swift shared. “She was so ahead of her time. The way she exercised brutal, truthful, fearless honesty every time she sat down to write a song is something that changed music forever and paved the way for every songwriter who’s trying to be truthful and honest today.”

Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music of Loretta Lynn aired live on October 30th through CMT. The event occurred less than a month after Lynn passed away at the age of 90 in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Along with Swift other country music stars spoke about Lynn’s amazing talents and performed songs in the late singer and songwriter’s honor. They were Alan Jackson, Dolly Parton, Wynonna Judd, Kacey Musgraves, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, and Miranda Lambert.

CMT producers also released a statement about Loretta Lynn’s public memorial event. “We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta’s family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn.”

The producers described Lynn as a true original, a woman who sang from her heart, and never shied away from challenging the status quo. “From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly.”

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Also Speak About Loretta Lynn’s Influence in Country Music

During their speech, Faith Hill and Tim McGraw held back tears while sharing an incredible tribute to Loretta Lynn. Hill spoke about meeting Lynn 30 years ago at the Grand Ole Opry.

“It is our honor and privilege to be here close to where our dear friendship began,” Hill explained. “And to celebrate this extraordinary woman and her remarkable life. Loretta was unabashedly honest about hardships and joys of being a wife and mother, a woman loving life — loving, lying, cheating, having babies, not having babies … she sang about it all. She was fierce and proud of who she was, where she came from, and how she lived her life.”

Meanwhile, McGraw stated that Loretta Lynn was a “trailblazer” and he thanked her for also paving the way for both his wife and daughters. “She didn’t push boundaries for women in country music, she shredded them,” McGraw declared. He noted that Lynn gave everyone a bold new space to find their own way to dream. “And soar into the music we make, the careers and lives we have. She was always good, kind and supportive of all of us. Every single person in this room has a story they could share. She was so dang wise and funny.”