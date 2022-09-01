Loretta Lynn Mourns Death of Close Family Friend in Heartbreaking Tribute

Country music icon Loretta Lynn is mourning the death of a beloved friend in a heartbreakingly touching tribute. The singer took to social media this week to honor her dear friend Gloria Jean Land during a celebration Tuesday at the Coal Miner’s Daughter Museum in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Today, my family honored the life of Gloria at the museum here at the ranch,” Loretta Lynn shared on her Twitter page earlier this week.

Today, my family honored the life of Gloria at the museum here at the ranch—a place she’s spent a lot of time. Gloria gave her all for the Lynn family and she became family. I can never put into words how much I love her. My kids loved her without end. — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) August 30, 2022

“[A]place she’s spent a lot of time,” the You Ain’t Woman Enough singer continues in her post.

“Gloria gave her all for the Lynn family and she became family,” Lynn says in her message.

“I can never put into words how much I love her,” the singer adds. “My kids loved her without end.”

Loretta Lynn Honors Her Beloved Friend With A Moving Message

Over on her Instagram page, Loretta Lynn got a little more in-depth with her message. In this post, Lynn shares a pic of herself with her late family friend Gloria Jean Land along with information regarding Gloria’s celebration of life at the Tennessee museum.

“She loved my kids like they were her own,” Loretta Lynn continues in her tribute to Land. Lynn continues in her message to say that she “never could have been on the road without the peace of mind having her with them gave me.”

The star then says that she and her family’s “hearts hurt that she’s gone.”

The Insta post features a photo of herself and her late friend as they visited last Christmas. A touching memory Lynn points out, as it was the last Christmas she and Land spent together.

It was around this time that Loretta Lynn shared a touching message to her friend, crediting Gloria for taking care of her children while she traveled. Essentially allowing the singer to grow her legendary country music career.

“This picture represents 55 years of love and friendship,” Lynn has said of the image.

“I was so happy to see Gloria this weekend,” the star says of the Christmas 2021 image.

“She came on board in 1966–the twins were [6 months old], Cissie, 11, and Ernest Ray, 12,” she writes at the time.

“She soon became family and is still with us! I could have never been on the road, had a career if it weren’t for her,” Loretta Lynn adds.

“Not just because my kids were safe and cared for but because I knew they were loved,” the country legend says of her friend.

Lynn Speaks Of Her Years With Gloria Jean Land In Touching Instagram Post

As her recent tribute to Land from earlier this week continues, Lynn reflects back on this touching moment. Adding that the two women did not know at the time how special the image would become.

“We didn’t know that this picture from last Christmas would be our last one together,” Loretta Lynn adds in the recent Instagram post.

“A lot of years under the bridge, memories, stories, laughter, tears, and a few wrinkles,” she says. “but we always picked it right back up like friends who have become sisters do! We love you, Gloria.”