Loretta Lynn Pays Tribute to Her Late Husband on Would-Be 96th Birthday

On Saturday, August 27th, Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn would have been 96 years old. His widow, country music icon Loretta Lynn took to social media to pay tribute to her late husband.

On Twitter, Loretta Lynn posted several photos of Oliver through the years and one of the happy couple together in a field. In the post’s caption, Loretta wrote, “Today my Doo would have been 96 years old. Wow! I still remember that young soldier I first met in Butcher Holler. Happy birthday, honey.”

Today, my Doo would be 96 years old. Wow! I still remember that young soldier I first met in Butcher Holler. Happy birthday, honey.#Loveisthefoundation pic.twitter.com/attV3AKCIb — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) August 27, 2022

This has to be a tough month for Loretta Lynn. Oliver died just five days before his birthday 26 years ago. So, she has two bittersweet occasions to celebrate within a week. Like any relationship, though, there are ups and downs. So, while it must be hard to have those huge reminders of her loss come so close together, it must also stir some deeply positive emotions. Lynn took to social media to mark both days. Each time, she shared her still-burning love for him and left her sadness unspoken.

We Should Be Celebrating Loretta Lynn’s Late Husband

If you’ve ever cranked up the volume on one of Loretta Lynn’s many hits, you should think about celebrating Doo. Likewise, if you’ve enjoyed any of the ladies that Loretta inspired – and there are many – you have Oliver to thank for that.

Loretta Lynn inspired artists like Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, and even Dolly Parton. In fact, Dolly once said that she gets offended when people call her the Queen of Country Music because that title belongs to the likes of Loretta or Kitty Wells. Without Oliver’s urging and support, Loretta never would have started her legendary career.

Doolittle bought Loretta Lynn her first guitar. She composed most of her early songs on that $17 acoustic from Sears. Additionally, he drove her around the country to promote her debut single “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl” to radio stations. On top of all of that, he inspired some of her most iconic songs.

By all accounts, Oliver and Loretta Lynn were deeply and madly in love. However, he had a bit of a drinking problem. At times, the couple would get into physical confrontations. One could assume that those usually started with Doolittle drinking too much or sleeping around. These instances inspired songs like “Fist City”. “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin (With Lovin’ on You Mind), and plenty more.

The country icon wasn’t shy about how important her late husband was to her career. In her memoir, Still Woman Enough, Loretta wrote, “Whatever else our marriage was back in them days… without Doo and his drive to get a better life, there would have been no Loretta Lynn country singer.”