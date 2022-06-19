Loretta Lynn Posts Moving Father’s Day Tribute: ‘They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy Anymore’

This Father’s Day, country music queen Loretta Lynn honored her late father with a touching post on Twitter. She wrote about how special he was to her and included some old photos in the thread. Lynn also did the same for her late mother on Mother’s Day. She quoted a song she wrote about her father, 1974’s “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy Anymore,” which we also included on our comprehensive Father’s Day playlist.

“I can’t ever explain enough how I loved him. He was the best,” she wrote about her father, Melvin Theodore “Ted” Webb. “Gentle and wise and such a hard working man. I guess he was always working. He loved mommy so much and he loved us. I’d give anything for him to see me sing—especially at the @opry. He was gone too soon.”

I sure miss him and I promise you they don’t make ‘em like my daddy anymore. If you still have yours—hug him and do something special for him. They’re gold!#fathersday #theymatter pic.twitter.com/FlJwVCRDhc — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) June 19, 2022

In a thread, she continued, sharing some family photos. “I sure miss him and I promise you they don’t make ‘em like my daddy anymore,” she wrote. She then shared a sentimental message to those who still have their dad’s around. “If you still have yours,” she wrote, “hug him and do something special for him. They’re gold!”

Loretta Lynn–who also remembered Conway Twitty on the anniversary of his death this month–has two songs about her dad and her childhood, “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy Anymore,” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Lynn’s father was a coal miner, but also a subsistence farmer, growing just enough crop for the family. Lynn, her mother and father, and seven siblings lived in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky before they moved to Wabash, Indiana, where Lynn’s father eventually died from black lung at age 52.

Songs Loretta Lynn Has Written About Her Father

Since Loretta Lynn paid tribute to her father on this day, it’s only right that we share our tributes as well. We compiled a comprehensive playlist for all your Father’s Day needs, including a special section dedicated to fathers and their daughters. Here are some of Loretta Lynn’s songs about her dad, perfect for queuing up after a hard day’s work.

“They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy Anymore” is a great song to listen to with your hard-working dad. Whether he’s a coal miner like Lynn’s, a construction worker, a salesman, or a retired dad who decided to build a deck one day, Lynn’s tribute song to her father is full of love and appreciation for the difficult things he had to do. Lynn’s father provided everything for them, and she immortalized him in song not once, but twice.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter” is also a great piece for Father’s Day; this 1971 song also showcases the love that ran strong through Loretta Lynn’s family. Her father worked the mines diligently, and sacrificed so much for his children; Loretta Lynn was forever appreciative if her songs are anything to go by. “Yeah, I’m proud to be a coal miner’s daughter,” she sings in the fifth verse. That love and pride doesn’t seem to have dissipated with the years at all.