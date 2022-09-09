Loretta Lynn Shares Powerful Tribute to Queen Elizabeth After Her Death at 96

Loretta Lynn is joining a chorus of celebrities paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death on Thursday at 96-years-old. Check out the “Coal Miner’s Daughter’s” post below.

She served with grace, dignity, and devotion to her people for 70 years. A loss for the whole world. Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/5LKhPUXDwx — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) September 9, 2022

“She served with grace, dignity, and devotion to her people for 70 years. A loss for the whole world. Rest in Peace, Queen Elizabeth II,” Loretta Lynn posted to Twitter.

She wasn’t the only country music icon that shared the sentiment. Dolly Parton also paid tribute to the Queen.

“I had the honor of meeting and performing for Queen Elizabeth II on my trip to London in 1977. She carried herself with grace and strength her entire life. May she Rest in Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this time,” Dolly shared in the post. She also included a photo of their meeting.

Loretta Lynn Joins Musicians From Around the Globe Paying Tribute

British superstars also paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after news of her death. Sir Elton John was among them.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” he said. “She was an inspiring presence and led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine, caring warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a huge part of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.”

Another tribute came in from fellow Brit, Sharon Osbourne.

“Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II. The embodiment of strength, dignity and unwavering commitment to her vow. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King,” she posted to social media.

Sharon’s husband, the Prince of Darkness himself, also paid tribute to the Queen.

“I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart, I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II,” Ozzy Osbourne said via Twitter.

