Loretta Lynn Reflects on 60th Anniversary of Joining the Grand Ole Opry

When it comes to the grand ladies of country music, then you better put Loretta Lynn in the batch because she belongs there. On Sunday, Lynn, whose hits include the fabled Coal Miner’s Daughter, is in a reflective mood. She’s celebrating her 60th anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. In fact, Lynn would go on Twitter and share some thoughts with her fans.

“Time flies when you’re having fun!” she writes. “60 years ago a dream came true when I became a member of the @opry. It’s still the most magical place in the world and holds so many wonderful memories for me!” Lynn also shared some cool photos in her tweet. A couple of them are throwback photos of earlier times. She even put up one with her and the legendary Conway Twitty.

Loretta Lynn Remembers Conway Twitty and Her Late Husband

Speaking of Twitty, Lynn paid tribute to him earlier in September. She posted a number of throwback pictures of them together. Sadly, Twitty died in 1993 at 59 years old. Lynn was at the same hospital Twitty was sent to in Branson, Missouri. That’s because her husband Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn happened to be recovering from heart surgery at that location. Lynn would be among the final individuals to see Twitty before he died. How successful were Twitty and Lynn? They released 10 studio albums as a duo. Their last one would be in 1981 titled Two’s a Party. Now, this duo also had a No. hit with the song “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man.”

Back in August, Lynn remembered her beloved Oliver on what would have been his 96th birthday. She wrote on another Twitter post at the time, “Today my Doo would have been 96 years old. Wow! I still remember that young soldier I first met in Butcher Holler. Happy birthday, honey.” By all accounts, their marriage was solid yet it had issues that cropped up sometimes. Reportedly, Oliver had an issue with alcohol and it would cause problems. Maybe they were things that caused Lynn to write some of them like “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind).”

A lot of the current crop of female country music singers owe Lynn a debt of gratitude. Her life story is one for the record books. Yes, she has been through some tragedy in her life away from the stage. Still, she continues to be a force that will not be silenced. Her music has inspired people for decades and that’s not slowing down anytime soon. New generations discover the music of Loretta Lynn and fall in love with her all over again.