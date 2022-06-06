Loretta Lynn Remembers Conway Twitty on Anniversary of His Death: ‘I Still Miss Him’

Country music legend and regular Instagram user Loretta Lynn took to social media Sunday evening to remember the late Conway Twitty. He died in 1993 and was only 59 years old at the time.

In the post, Lynn shared a sweet picture of the two of them together with a nice caption, too. She said the pain of losing Twitty so young “didn’t seem real.”

“I was there on this day in 1993 when we lost him. Doo and I were heartbroken. So heartbroken. It didn’t seem real,” Lynn began.

She also said that Twitty was like a brother to her, and that she wishes she could sing with him just one more time.

“I still miss him. What I wouldn’t give to sing with him one more time. He was like a brother to me and a girl couldn’t have ask for a better friend. We made some great music and some great memories,” Lynn wrote in her post. She also included some hashtags at the end, including “legend” and “country forever.”

Twitty achieved stardom with hit songs like “Hello Darlin'”, “You’ve Never Been This Far Before”, and “Linda on My Mind.” He released 55 number one hits over his illustrious career (11 of which he wrote), a record that stood until George Strait broke it years later.

Twitty, whose real name was Harold Lloyd Jenkins, picked his stage name by looking at a map of the South in 1957. He spotted two interesting city names: Conway, Arkansas, and Twitty, Texas; he combined the two names, and began performing.

He collapsed on his tour bus in 1993 outside of Branson, Missouri, and died later that day in surgery from an abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Loretta Lynn remembered lost and missing veterans on Twitter over Memorial Day weekend

Loretta Lynn likes to stay busy on multiple platforms of social media even at 90 years old. She routinely takes to Instagram or Twitter to offer her thoughts on current events, celebrate her family, or remember special people in her life who have passed. After friend and fellow Kentucky native Naomi Judd died last month, Lynn posted several sweet tributes and anecdotes. She also posted for Mother’s Day, and for her son, Ernie’s, 69th birthday in recent weeks.

Last week, she thanked the military service members who gave their lives for the country, as well as the families who had to say goodbye to them.

“They gave all,” she wrote. “We can never repay them. Thank you for your sacrifice and thank you to all the precious families who gave them up for us.”