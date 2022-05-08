Loretta Lynn Remembers Her Mom on Mother’s Day With Emotional Message: ‘If You Have Yours, Hug Her Today’

As everyone across the nation celebrates all the amazing moms out there this Mother’s Day, country legend Loretta Lynn is doing the same. In a heartwarming social media post, Lynn reminisced about her own mother, Clara Marie Ramey Webb, who passed away in 1981. The iconic singer also touched on being a mother of six children herself in the post.

Loretta Lynn hasn’t had her mother around for more than 40 years, but she misses her just the same this Mother’s Day. She told her fans to hug their mothers tight today if they’re still around. She called her mother Clara “the best mommy in the world” and shared that she learned to sing from her. Therefore Loretta Lynn’s fans should be thanking Clara this Mother’s Day for contributing to the country singer’s iconic career.

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer also had six children of her own. Two of them, unfortunately, passed away through the years. But Loretta remembered them all in a series of four photos. The first is a more recent pic of her four remaining children. She followed that up with three throwback photos. One of herself with her twin girls, a black and white pic alongside her eldest four, and one of her parents.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms,” Loretta Lynn wrote on Instagram. “If you have yours, hug her today and tell her you love her. I had the best mommy in the world. She taught me to sing, she gave the best advice, and she became a trustworthy friend. I understand, all these years later, my kids are my best friends. There’s nothing like being a momma. Mom life is the best life. Happy Mother’s Day, friends—being a momma sure makes me happy.”

Loretta Lynn Mourns the Loss of Her Friend Naomi Judd

Loretta Lynn is remembering her own mom today on Mother’s Day, but just last Sunday she was paying respects to another mother gone too soon. Her dear friend and fellow singer, Naomi Judd died last weekend only one day before being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The country music icons both hail from Kentucky and were close for decades. Loretta Lynn shared that she was “heartbroken” by Naomi’s passing as she paid tribute to her friend and her family. Lynn made sure to send love and prayers to the Judd family after news quickly spread of Naomi Judd’s passing last Saturday.

“I’m just heartbroken over the loss of @thenaomijudd . My fellow Kentucky girl, my friend, and an amazing singer. There are no words. Please pray for Wynonna, Ashley, Larry, and grandchildren. Heartbroken. Sending all my love,” Loretta Lynn wrote on Instagram along with a photo of Naomi Judd.