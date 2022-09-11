Loretta Lynn Sends Message to Son Ernest Ray and ‘Daughter in Love’ Crystal on Anniversary

Country music star Loretta Lynn shared a sweet message on Twitter. The message was to her son and “Daughter in Love” on the couple’s anniversary.

Lynn posted four photos of her son Ernest Ray and his wife Crystal on Twitter. She tweeted: “Wishing my Ernest Ray and his wife Crystal the happiest of anniversaries today! I swear she needs a medal many a days! I sure love them. #son #daughterinlove #loveisthefoundation.”

One fan responded: “HAPPY Anniversary to the Beautiful couple, what a proud Mamma you must be to have such happy loving Children!!”

Lynn has been posting several tributes to Twitter as of late. She shared a tweet when the Queen died earlier this week, writing: “She served with grace, dignity, and devotion to her people for 70 years. A loss for the whole world. Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth II.”

She also honored the late Patsy Cline. Cline’s birthday was on September 8, and Lynn was quick to take to her social media to talk about the star. She tweeted: “It’s Patsy Cline’s birthday and I sure wish she was here to celebrate. We’d have a big time! She took me under her wing, showed me the ropes, and became my best friend—a sister.”

She then responded to her own tweet, writing: “Let’s all eat some cake for her today and crank up that Patsy Cline music! #legend #thebest #missher.”

Fans responded, sharing the love for the late singer. One fan wrote: “I have always loved her voice. Gone too soon.”

Loretta Lynn Praises ‘America’s Got Talent’ Act

Lynn also took to social media to praise an act on America’s Got Talent. All-Black girl group Chapel Hart took the world by storm with their audition. The country ladies sang an original song, “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a response to Dolly Parton’s famous song, “Jolene.” The group received a huge roar of applause, a standing ovation, and a golden buzzer.

Several stars have spoken out in praise about the group. Lynn shared the group’s audition onto her Facebook page, writing: “I love it, ladies. Now I’m wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs! (: Chapel Hart #AGT #breakingthrough #girlpower #still woman enough.”

The band excitedly shared the post to their Instagram page, writing: “@dollyparton and @lorettalynnofficial IN THE SAME DAY?!?!? WHAT IS LIFE ?!?!?”

The band was earlier in the day shouted out by Parton herself. She shared their audition video on Twitter, writing: “What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand! Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday #AGT.”

The group was thrilled and made it to the finals of the show.