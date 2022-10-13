Loretta Lynn’s Sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright To Honor Her at CMT Artists of the Year

Loretta Lynn’s sisters Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright will make a rare appearance at the CMT Artists of the Year event on Friday to pay tribute to their late sister. Loretta Lynn died this month at the age of 90. This is one of the first major country music events to happen since her passing. So she’ll certainly be heavy on everyone’s minds. It’s a big evening, in which Loretta Lynn’s old friend Alan Jackson will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime Award.

Carly Pearce will also be honored at the event. She performed at the Grand Ole Opry on the night that Loretta Lynn died. She shared a voicemail she’d received from the “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Pearce also performed her track “Dear Miss Loretta” from her most recent album. Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes are also set to be honored. Along with Carly, they are the five artists that have “dominated the last 12 months of country music.” Lainey Wilson will be honored with Breakout Artist of the Year.

The 90-minute show will feature never before seen performances and collaborations. Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright’s tribute to their sister, Loretta Lynn, will be presented by Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride. Walker Hayes will be joined by Ciara for his performance. Riley Green is also set to perform.

Chris Stapleton, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Dan + Shay and Dustin Lynch are among presenters for the ceremony. So are Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsey Asbille from Yellowstone, Gary LeVox and Shane McAnally.

The show airs on Friday at 8 p.m. CT on CMT. It’s followed by an encore performance at 10 p.m. and it’ll also air on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Stars Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn

The country music community has been paying tribute to Loretta Lynn since her death. Crystal Gayle offered thoughts on the day of her passing.

“The world lost a legend. We lost a sister. Love you, Loretta,” she said.

And stars have been finding ways to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn ever since. Shortly after the news, Wynonna Judd, Ashley McBryde and Martina McBride were out on their run for The Judds ‘Final Tour.’ The trio united on stage to perform Loretta Lynn’s signature classic, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Keith Urban also paid tribute to the iconic singer at his recent stop at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The “Brown Eyes Baby” singer performed versions of her “Blue Kentucky Girl” and “If You’re Looking at Country.”

Tributes will certainly continue for the rest of the year, as the CMA Awards are on deck for November. Loretta Lynn had a lasting impact on the country music world and as those artists congregate, her memory and legacy will be a focal point of the evening.