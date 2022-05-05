Loretta Lynn Opens Up About ‘Special Place’ in Her Heart for Law Enforcement in Moving Message

Loretta Lynn shared a vintage photo of herself this week. A special fan found the snap of the country music doyenne, dropped it in an envelope and sent it on to Tennessee.

The year was 1962. Let Ms. Loretta tell the story for her fans.

“I just received a letter from a long-time fan, including a picture taken in 1962!” Loretta Lynn wrote on Twitter. “I’ve got a special place in my heart for law enforcement. They’ve always taken good care of me through the years at concerts and events. Them and me both could sure tell some stories!”

This is where we stop and ask for Loretta Lynn, who was then about 30, had been married for nearly 15 years and was the mother to six kids. She also was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 1962. There would be so many tales to tell.

Loretta Lynn continued: “This picture is in Lynchburg, VA. Harry Bosworth, JT Oliver and Officer Johnson. Harry was the ring leader in making this picture happen! I’m happy to hear that he’s still going strong at 92! Thanks for the memory!”

Grandkids Sang at Grand Ole Opry to Honor Loretta Lynn

Lynn just laughs and laughs about her most recent birthday. She turned 90 on April 14. And the Grand Ole Opry threw her a big party, complete with big-time acts. The most sentimental were Tre Twitty, grandson of Conway, and Tayla Lynn, Loretta’s granddaughter.

Plus, there was more family there. Crystal Gayle, Loretta’s sister, sang at the party. So did The Gatlin Brothers, Elizabeth Cook and Maggie Rose.

And before she turned 90, she also observed the 45th anniversary of the release of the album she dedicated to the late Patsy Cline. The singer died in a plane crash in March of 1963. She was a friend and mentor to Lynn. And Lynn was one of the final people to see her alive.

Lynn’s last major work was in 2019 when she released “Still Woman Enough.” The first single off the album was a cover of Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces.” Seven of the songs on the album were new versions that Lynn had recorded earlier.