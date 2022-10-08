Loretta Lynn’s Daughter Speaks Out About Her Mother’s Final Days

County legend Loretta Lynn sadly died last week. Her daughter spoke out about spending time with her mother leading up to her death.

Peggy L. Marchetti, Loretta’s daughter, shared a long post on Facebook remembering her mother.

“Today I kissed my precious mom goodbye..she looked so peaceful like a sleeping angel. She is beautiful..even in death..she just has this amazing radiance that is so unique and timeless. I could barely tear my arms from around her..I didn’t want her to leave us..I felt possessive and selfish and broken..utterly broken,” she wrote. “I have taken care of her daily for the last 5 years over seeing her health care. It has been the most important and honorable task i have ever undertaken. I promised my family I would take care of her..I would keep her home with us and I would do my best to keep her with us for as long as possible. I tied my very best..my damn best to keep that promise.”

Marchetti also shared that she is usually a private person when it comes to her family. She stated that she never felt the need to share a bunch of selfies and stories of her mother because of how much Loretta shared with everyone.

“I never felt the need to expose or advertise our relationship. I needed to keep something back just for me..” she said.

She then said that her mother had missed her fans so much in the years since her stroke.

Loretta Lynn’s Family, Friends Remember Her

“She spoke about going back on tour again and singing all the time. She would sing all the time at home..she would scare the caregivers to death when in the middle of the night break out in song at the top of her lungs,” Marchetti wrote. “She was and will always be Loretta Lynn..I guess she needed to remind them she had chops:).”

She then shared her grief and shock at her mother’s death.

“Thank you mom for..everything. You have been the best mom.. you have been an inspiration to so many,” she concluded.

Many people took to the comments to support Marchetti.

“Oh Peggy, thank you for sharing this and thank you for taking caring for your mother. I’m sure that was not easy, but I know she was so happy to stay home and be cared for by her family and not be at a facility. I feel your pain and sadness and send love and prayers to you and your family,” singer Rhonda Vincent wrote.

Loretta passed away on October 4 peacefully in her home in Tennessee. Her family released a statement breaking the news, and requested privacy to grieve during this time. Her family also asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Loretta Lynn Foundation.