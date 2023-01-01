Loretta Lynn’s Estate Shares the ‘Last Words’ She Recorded in Heartbreaking Reflection on 2022

Months after the country music icon passed away, Loretta Lynn’s estate the “last words” she recorded in a heartbreaking 2022 reflection.

In the new video on Instagram, Loretta Lynn’s estate writes, “Never has a year been more consequential than 2022 for us. It’s so hard to accept. In ways, it feels like we haven’t seen her in forever, but we can also nearly convince ourselves she will be there when we walk in her house. We love her so and miss her unbearably. Your love and support has been our strength.”

The video reveals the final words Loretta Lynn recorded. “She wanted to be sure she could personally share her love with each of you after she was gone one final time,” the estate added.

In the recording, Loretta Lynn praised her fans (aka friends) for giving her family what she didn’t have growing up and for the great life she had over the years. “I have never taken you or it for granted,” she explained. “Because of you, my kids didn’t have to grow up poor the way I did. As a mother, I didn’t have to go bed heartbroken. What you gave to me allowed me to give them a better life.”

Loretta Lynn Graciously Thanks Her Fans in Final Words Video

Also in the video, Loretta Lynn spoke about how she hopes her fans know what a gift they are to her. “I have shared my story so many times through my songs, to my books, [and] through my movie. I have tried to give back to you as much as I could, even though I know I can’t.”

The country music legend then said she could never repay her fans for the life and love that they have given her. “Thank you. I’ve traveled all over the world, but I never got to see much. That is, except for you, my fans. My friends. I want you to know that I thought and remember every one of you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you. Your friend, Loretta.”

As previously reported, Loretta Lynn passed away at her Hurricane Mills home on October 4th. She was 90 years old at the time of passing. The music sensation toured for nearly 60 years until she suffered a stroke in 2017 and broke her hip in 2018. She recorded 24 No. 1 singles and 11 number one albums during the course of her music career.

As of this year, Loretta Lynn was the most awarded female country recording artist and the only female ACM Artist of the Decade, which was in the 1970s.