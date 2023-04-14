Loretta Lynn’s Family Pays Tribute to the Late Country Legend on Her 91st Birthday

On what would have been Loretta Lynn’s 91st birthday (April 14th), her friends and family paid tribute to her unforgettable legacy. A post that most likely originated from the singer’s family graced Lynn’s social media platforms. This heartfelt homage to the beloved country singer showcases images of her throughout different stages of her life, as well as an emotional note about how this is the first birthday without her.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

“In our hearts, April 14th is the best day of the year. It’s the day she was born,” the caption to the images reads. “Little did Ted and Clara Webb, deep in Butcher Holler, Ky., know that their new daughter would become the world’s most awarded woman in the history of country music. We can’t imagine a day on the calendar doing anything better than giving us Loretta Lynn.”

As her first birthday without the late country music icon passes, her loved ones reflect on their time spent with her in 2022, describing it as a “surreal” experience. On October 4th, 2022, Lynn passed away, aged 90. “One year ago today we gathered up in her living room for her 90th. We ate, we laughed, and we sang. She always sang,” the caption continues. “It was a perfect day because she was here and we were with her.”

Loretta Lynn’s Grandaughter recently played Grand Ole Opry with a special guitar in hand

“Today, we won’t circle up at her house and gather around her,” the post continues. “We won’t spend the day watching the flowers flow in and the phone ring like crazy with best wishes. We won’t argue with her about her real age! Instead, we will hold her a little closer in our hearts, we will sing a song that makes us think of her, we will probably cry a little for this additional reminder reinforcing to us the painful reality we can still hardly believe. And we will smile—thanking God for the little girl from the holler and the spring day that brought her to us,” the post concludes.”

On Thursday night (April 13), Emmy Russell honored her grandmother with an emotional performance of “Meemaw’s Guitar” at the Grand Ole Opry using Lynn’s famous guitar. Last October, Russell mesmerized audiences with her powerful vocals at CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. This performance at the Grand Ole Opry House paid homage to her grandmother. It also illuminated the accomplishments that have been passed down throughout generations.

“She always stood in the corner and called me on stage. I’d sing a song – one original and one that everybody knew,” Russell told the audience then. “It’s the first time that she’s not here to look at me with her proud eyes. It’s just special. Thank you for listening.”