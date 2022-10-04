Loretta Lynn’s Family Releases Statement After Her Death

Country star Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. The late singer-songwriter’s family shared a statement following the news of her death.

Loretta Lynn, who is known for hits such as “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” passed away peacefully in her home today, Tuesday, October 4. Her family shared a statement.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” her family said.

The publication also noted that her family has asked for privacy while they mourn. They additionally shared that a memorial will be announced at a later time.

A press release shares more information about the late country legend.

“Lynn was pre-deceased by her husband of 48 years Oliver Vanetta ‘Doolittle’ Lynn, her daughter Betty Sue Lynn and son Jack Benny Lynn. She is survived by her daughters Patsy Lynn Russell, Peggy Lynn, Clara (Cissie) Marie Lynn and her son Ernest Ray Lynn as well as grandchildren Lori Lynn Smith, Ethan Lyell, Elizabeth Braun, Tayla Lynn, Jack Lynn, Ernest Ray Lynn Jr., Katherine Condya, Alexandria Lynn, Jasyntha Connelly, Megan Horkins, Anthony Brutto, Jason Lynn, Wesley Lynn, Levi Lynn, Emmy Rose Russell, David Russell, Lucca Marchetti and step grandchildren David Greer, Jennafer Russell, Melody Russell and Natalie Rapp, and her great-grandchildren,” the release reads.

Additionally, in lieu of flowers, the family has requested for people to instead donate to the Loretta Lynn Foundation.

Country Legend Loretta Lynn Dies at 90 Years Old

Many fans have taken to social media to share their love for the late star. They have also sent well wishes to her family.

The Associated Press shared the news on Twitter. “Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90,” they wrote.

One Twitter user responded to the tweet with: “Rest on good, you coal miner’s daughter. What a legacy you leave behind; blazed a trail that will burn eternal and guide many forever. I’m so sad I never got THE @verzuzonline celebration I desired.”

Singer/songwriter Stella Parton, sister of Dolly Parton, responded to the family’s statement on Twitter. She said: “My prayers are with all of you. God bless her as she soars with the angels. Love Stella Parton.”

A fan also responded to the tweet, saying: “Thank you for sharing her with us. Know that she was loved and her music lives on forever.”

Loretta Lynn truly was a trailblazer. She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was awarded the Kennedy Center Honors and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.