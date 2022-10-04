Loretta Lynn’s Final Social Media Post Before Her Death Was About Dolly Parton

Loretta Lynn, the queen of country music and trailblazer for women in the genre, passed away at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4. She was 90. As a result of her passing, many are taking to social media to mourn the icon, offering their own tributes to Lynn. Now, we’re looking back at her last social media post. In her last post, she gave a shoutout to another iconic figure in country music: Dolly Parton.

On Twitter, Lynn gave a shoutout to her longtime friend, whom she often called her sister. “It’s been fun watching this throwback making the rounds right now. @DollyParton and I always have a great time together,” she wrote on Sept. 28.

It’s been fun watching this throwback making the rounds right now. @DollyParton and I always have a great time together!https://t.co/kxdpGRmYwA — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) September 28, 2022

Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton join forces to make country music magic

The tweet was in reference to Dolly Parton’s short-lived ABC variety show from the late 1980s. Although it’s not as well known to some, it generated some of the best moments in country music history.

For instance, in 1988, the Coal Miner’s Daughter made a guest appearance on Parton’s show when the two powerhouses joined forces for a medley of Lynn’s biggest hits. While the big hair and rhinestones caught people’s attention initially, their beautiful harmony put viewers in awe.

“I thought it would be nice if we did a medley of some of your great songs,” Parton said in the decades-old clip. “So why don’t we do a medley, and I will hop in and help you where I can… and if I mess up, you will just have to forgive me!”

Lynn starts with a performance of “Who Was That Stranger” before Parton joins her for a medley of “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind),” “Blue Kentucky Girl,” “One’s on the Way,” “The Pill,” before going back to a reprise of of “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” It’s truly an iconic sight to watch.

“Loretta Lynn we looooove you!” the “Jolene” singer said at the end. The two country stars later collaborated on 1993’s “Silver Threads and Golden Needles” along with Tammy Wynette.

“I get along with all the women singers, but especially Dolly Parton,” Lynn once said fondly of her friend. “We talk the same hillbilly language.”

Parton pays tribute to her late ‘sister’

Following Lynn’s passing, Parton made sure to offer her own emotional tribute to her late friend. Soon after the news broke of her passing, she took to Twitter to mourn the death of her sister in country music.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta,” she began. “We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace – Dolly.”