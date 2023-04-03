Loretta Lynn’s Granddaughter Reveals Wise Advice the Country Legend Gave Her

Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter Emmy Russell was at the CMT Music Awards Sunday night and opened up about advice her grandmother gave her. “I think the best advice that she’s given me throughout the years was to love God,” Russell told Fox News. “She was such like a lover of God. I think it was more just like listen to Him and follow his voice,” she added.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Last October, Russell mesmerized audiences with her powerful vocals at CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. This performance at the Grand Ole Opry House paid homage to her grandmother and illuminated the accomplishments that have been passed down throughout generations. Lynn died last October at age 90.

“She always stood in the corner and called me on stage. I’d sing a song – one original and one that everybody knew,” Russell told the audience then. “It’s the first time that she’s not here to look at me with her proud eyes. It’s just special. Thank you for listening.”

Loretta Lynn’s granddaughter received a standing ovation for her rendition of ‘Lay Me Down’

Accompanying Russell on stage was Lukas Nelson, son of Lynn’s cherished friend Willie Nelson. Together they performed the song “Lay Me Down” from her album Full Circle, to a captivated audience. As he hadn’t sung on stage for five years, Russell knew that his performance of the song at Sunday’s tribute ceremony wouldn’t be straightforward. “It’s going be heartbreaking,” Russell explained to CMT. “It’s going to be really hard for me to sing it. [Because] it’s just a really special time because she was the person who introduced me to music and believed in me. So, it’s cool to sing it for her as I start my career.”

Nelson and Russell left the audience in awe, prompting thunderous applause upon completing their performance that culminated with a standing ovation. “When they lay me down someday/ My soul will rise and fly away,” Russell and Nelson crooned on stage. “This ol’ world will turn around/ I’ll be at peace when they lay me down.”

Jenna Bush Hager hosted an incredible tribute featuring some of country music’s biggest stars, including Alan Jackson, Wynonna, The Gaither Vocal Band, Larry Strickland, The Highwomen (Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires, and Brittney Spencer), Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price, and Jack White.

The broadcast honoring Lynn featured appearances from a variety of celebrities, including Sissy Spacek, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton. Taylor Swift even lent her admiration to the occasion by highlighting Lynn’s “truthful, fearless honesty” as an artist and writer. It served as a powerful reminder of what made the country legend so beloved.