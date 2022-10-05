Loretta Lynn’s ‘Hilarious’ Advice Remembered by ‘TODAY Show’s Jenna Bush Hager

Loretta Lynn died on Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90. Stars from the country music world and beyond have been paying tribute to the icon. Many have shared funny moments and memorable stories they shared with her. Jenna Bush Hager from the TODAY Show recalled one such moment. Check out the clip below.

While looking back on the music icon's career, @JennaBushHager recalled an entertaining interaction she once had with Loretta Lynn. https://t.co/pl8OIUuJ5E — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 5, 2022

“Whenever I interviewed her, she was surrounded by children and grandchildren and that’s who we’re thinking of today,” Jenna Bush Hager said. “She was also hilarious; she tried to teach me how to play guitar. She said, ‘Now, Jenna, use your middle finger.’ And I said, ‘I’ve used that once or twice.’ She said, ‘That’s why I told you to use it!'”

Many of the people remembering Loretta Lynn after her death recalled her personality. Lynn shared a stylist with Alan Jackson, and their stylist shared a video of the time that he gave her a surprise phone call. Apparently, Miss Loretta Lynn had quite a crush on Alan Jackson, and she told him how much she loved him. She even referred to him as “her boyfriend” and said that that was “their secret.”

Carrie Underwood recalled the first time that she met Loretta Lynn. Their encounter was filled with sass.

“The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at the beginning of my career,” Underwood recalled. “I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress…laughing as she continued to walk down the hall at what she had just done.”

Stars Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn’s most famous collaborations came with Conway Twitty in the 70s. But she continued to collaborate with artists throughout her life. Travis Tritt recalled the time that he sang with her. The duo joined on television for a performance of “It’s Crying Time Again.”

She also worked with Jack White of the White Stripes. White is actually a big part of her late career revival. He produced her album Van Lear Rose in 2004. He appeared on one track on the album titled “Portland, Oregon.”

Bret Michael from Poison also sang with her, and that collaboration happened just weeks before her death.

“My heart is beyond heavy today as I have just learned of the passing of my good friend Loretta Lynn,” he shared. “I saw her a few weeks ago and we sang some songs together. She was an incredible person, an incredible human being, and an incredible talent who forged the way for women in the entertainment industry.”

Keith Urban recalled the time that he went on a “date” with her. She shared a lot with a lot of people in her 90 years.