Loretta Lynn’s Luxurious Nashville Property Goes Up for Sale: Take a Tour

Those searching for a new property to buy can have a piece of music history from Music City itself as the iconic country singer Loretta Lynn is selling her Nashville home. And, it certainly is everything we would have imagined.

Loretta Lynn’s Rural Nashville Home Is A Luxurious Opportunity For Some Lucky Home Buyers

Loretta Lynn is putting her stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home. The outstanding property boasts over 3,409 square feet of luxury while sitting on five acres of sprawling Tennessee country. The gorgeous home sits along the Harpeth River and has direct waterfront access. Perfect for homeowners who love canoeing, kayaking, and fishing.

The home features a gorgeous foyer with a sweeping staircase which is the focal point upon entry to the luxurious house. A den decked out with mahogany walls and a fireplace is a perfect place for any homeowner to relax. While the formal dining room provides the ideal spot for hosting lavish events.

The kitchen features custom cabinetry and granite countertops. However, those wanting to sit and eat can move to the bonus sunroom. The elegant house features hardwood flooring, carpeting, and tile throughout. There is also a central vacuum to keep up with floor care.

The rural Nashville property is just a couple of minutes from I-40 giving those living in the elegant country home easy access to all the Nashville attractions. Including dining options, live music, shopping, and schools.

The home is fully finished with plenty of amenities. It is listed at $799,000. This mansion isn’t the first home Loretta Lynn has owned in rural Nashville. She previously owned another home in the area which is also home to a variety of other famous names such as Somebody Like Me singer Thomas Rhett.

The Country Music Icon Reflects On One Of Her Greatest Albums

Earlier this summer Lorretta Lynn took to her Instagram to share a special anniversary. Early July marked 49 years since the popular country singer released the album Lousiana Woman, Mississippi Man with Conway Twitty.

In the July Instagram post, Lorretta Lynn shares a pic of the classic album’s cover featuring Lynn and Twitty as they both gaze out at something beyond the photo.

“I can’t believe that this record is 49 years old today!” exclaims Lorretta Lynn in her social media message.

Where do the years go?” the star asks.