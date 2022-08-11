Lucinda Williams to Receive BMI’s Top Songwriting Honor

Broadcast Music Inc. will celebrate singer-songwriter Lucinda Williams with one of its top honors. Lucinda has been named the recipient of the Troubadour Award, which celebrates songwriters who have made a “lasting impact on the songwriting community and who craft for the sake of the song, setting the pace for generations of songwriters who will follow.” Previous awardees include Robert Earl Keen, John Prine, and John Hiatt.

“Lucinda has been a torchbearer of true American songwriting for decades,” says Mason Hunter, AVP, Creative, Nashville. “She writes the kinds of songs that can break your heart and still have you coming back for more. With her signature literary style, she has paved the way for so many songwriters. And is in a class all her own. We are thrilled to honor her as the 2022 BMI Troubadour.”

BMI will honor Lucinda during a private dinner in Nashville on Sept. 12.

A True Troubadour

Regardless of her locale—Nashville, Austin, or Los Angeles—Lucinda Williams has been a musical force for more than 40 year. She released her debut album, Ramblin’ On My Mind, in 1979. It was followed by her first album of originals, Happy Woman Blues, in 1980.

Lucinda has released more than a dozen albums since then—and earned three Grammy Awards, as well as 17 nominations. Her 1988 self-titled album became a touchstone for the burgeoning Americana movement. She earned her first Grammy Award in 1994 for Best Country Song for penning “Passionate Kisses,” which became a hit for Mary Chapin Carpenter. Her 1998 album, Car Wheels on a Gravel Road, earned Lucinda her first Grammy as a performer. In addition, she snagged another Grammy in 2002 for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance for “Get Right With God.”

In addition to Mary Chapin Carpenter, Lucinda’s songs have been recorded by Tom Petty, Emmylou Harris, John Mellencamp, Patty Loveless, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, and more.

Lucinda was named Time’s Songwriter of the Year of 2001. In October 2021, Lucinda was inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.

BMI, which has been around for more than 80 years, is a leader in music rights management for songwriters, composers, and publishers.