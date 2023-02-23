Luck Reunion 2023 Lineup Will Feature Willie Nelson & Family, Shane Smith & The Saints, and More

Luck Reunion is returning to Willie Nelson‘s Luck Ranch in Spicewood, TX for a stacked event on March 16th, 2023. Grammy Award-winning artist Willie Nelson and Family will take the stage as headliners, alongside Elvie Shane, Particle Kid, The War And Treaty, and more.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The event will showcase an array of 35 spectacular performances, tantalizing culinary creations from acclaimed national chefs, and exclusive merchandise from local artisans. Luck Reunion remains an iconic opportunity for fans to experience live music from the backyard of the Red-Headed Stranger himself.

“Team Luck is thrilled to welcome a diverse lineup of performers to Willie’s backyard, including fresh new talent and some familiar faces who have been longtime members of the Luck Family,” festival organizers shared on social media.

Introducing: the Luck Reunion 2023 artist lineup.

See you there… pic.twitter.com/9giMDveeza — Luck Reunion (@LuckReunion) February 22, 2023

The renowned Austin-based folk rockers Wild Child, The War and Treaty (a husband/wife duo), as well as Matthew Logan Vasquez of Delta Spirit are slated to perform at the annual celebration that typically occurs during South by Southwest.

What else to expect at Luck Reunion 2023

This year’s celebration also includes a tribute to Doug Sahm and The Texas Tornados, with Shawn Sahm and his crew taking the stage. A tribute to Leon Russell follows suit, starring Beau Bedford alongside Robert Ellis plus their entourage. To top it off, there will be a Black Opry Revue featuring Sug Daniels, Aaron Vance, Nikki Morgan, and Nicky Diamonds. It will also feature the BMI Songwriters Circle.

The Bread & Roses Community Conversations Stage is a new addition to this year’s festival. It provides guests with moderated talks on important subjects such as Indigenous foods, family farms, and activism. Furthermore, SXSW week will highlight the Luck Reunion festivities with a New Orleans Takeover showcase. This is a tribute dedicated to the legendary Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The Bread & Roses Community Conversations Stage will include the following topics. Discussions about Celebrating Indigenous Foodways and Food Sovereignty, The Role of the Artist in Advancing Social Justice. It will also include Family Farmers: Leading the Way with Equity, Food, and Climate Solutions.

According to The Music Universe, Luck Presents is collaborating with REVERB. It’s an environmental nonprofit, setting out to reduce carbon emissions at its events during SXSW. As part of the Music Decarbonization Project, REVERB is investing in solar-powered battery systems. This will replace diesel generators which can be detrimental to the environment.

Fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets for Reunion’s live showcase event – Lucky Draw Live. This unique occasion is being held at Antone’s Nightclub in Austin, Texas on Saturday, February 25th. It will also feature performances by Beau Bedford and Robert Eliis & Friends. More information about the event can be found on the Luck Presents website.