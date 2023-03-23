Lukas Nelson Teams Up with Lainey Wilson for New Single ‘More Than Friends’

Lukas Nelson is Willie Nelson’s oldest living son. You can see the resemblance when you look at him, but it goes much deeper than that. Lukas also has his father’s way with words and is a rock-solid songsmith. Along with his band, Promise of the Real, Lukas proves that again and again. Later this year, Nelson will present further proof with his eighth studio album Sticks and Stones. Today, we got the first single, “More Than Friends” featuring Lainey Wilson. Check it out below.

In a statement, Lukas Nelson said that he envisioned “More Than Friends” as a duet when he wrote. Additionally, choosing Lainey Wilson to be his partner on the song was a no-brainer. “I am a big fan of Lainey and she was at the top of my list of artists I wanted to sing with me on this track,” Nelson said. “When we sent her the song, I was thrilled to hear back that she loved it and wanted to do it,” he added.

About the song, Lainey Wilson said, “’More Than Friends’ is a modern-day take on the musical, kindred spirits of icons like Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. I’m so honored to be able to work with someone as talented as Lukas. His artistry and storytelling within music is unlike any other.”

Sticks and Stones hits shelves and streaming services on July 14th.

Lukas Nelson Discusses Sticks and Stones

According to Music Row, the songs on Sticks and Stones explore the “universal human experiences of love, celebration, longing, and humor.”

“This album is about celebrating the human connection, joy, and excitement,” Nelson said. “We went from quiet and introspective on A Few Stars Apart to something big and fun to really showcase the band’s talent and performance.”

Lukas Nelson went on to say, “You can listen to the album Sticks and Stones from start to finish and get the songs to dance to and then the quiet, poignant songs. To me, this album is the perfect setlist.”

Nelson and His Band Hit the Road

Speaking of setlists, Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real are gearing up to kick off a headlining tour in April. The trek will begin in West Virginia and come to a close in Dublin, Ireland. Head to Nelson’s website for tickets and more information.

US Dates

4/01 – Charles Town, West Virginia @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino

4/02 – Wilmington, Delaware @ The Queen

4/04 – Norfolk, Virginia @ The NorVa

4/05 – Richmond, Virginia @ The National

4/07 – Wilmington, North Carolina @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

4/08 – Wilmington, North Carolina @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

4/09 – Charleston, South Carolina @ The Refinery Charleston

4/11 – Athens, Georgia @ Georgia Theatre

4/12 – Tallahassee, Florida @ The Moon

4/15 – St. Augustine, Florida @ JJ Grey’s Backwater Sol Revue

4/16 – Destin, Florida @ Club LA

4/18 – New Orleans, Louisiana @ Joy Theater

4/19 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

4/20 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Billy Bob’s

4/23 – Pioneertown, California @ Pappy & Harriet’s

4/25 – San Diego, California @ The Observatory North Park

4/26 – Anaheim, California @ House of Blues Anaheim

4/27 – Ventura, California @ The Majestic Ventura Theater