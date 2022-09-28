Luke Bryan Adds More Dates to Las Vegas Residency in 2023

Luke Bryan is having a big time in Sin City. While the “Country On” singer still has dates remaining on his Las Vegas residency, he’s looking forward to the new year. He’s having so much fun, he’ll do it again in February and March of 2023. There are 12 new dates in all at Resorts World Theatre.

“I love doing these headlining shows in Vegas because the intimate room at Resorts World allows me to really connect to the crowd in such a different way,” he said in a statement. “Sitting at the piano each night has become one of my favorite moments in the show.”

He’s been weaving stops at Resorts World Theatre in between dates on his own ‘Raised Up Right’ tour and his ‘Farm Tour,’ which just wrapped up last week. During the Iowa stop on his ‘Farm Tour,’ he took a shot at his buddy Blake Shelton. He got booed when he brought up college football, because he’s a big Georgia Bulldogs fan, and he said that he “felt like Blake Shelton.”

The new dates on the Las Vegas residency are February 1, 3, 4, 8, 10 & 11. He’ll return in March for shows on the 22, 24, 25, 29 & 31. His final date now scheduled is on April 1.

Luke Bryan was forced to postpone a string of dates in Florida this week due to Hurricane Ian. He wasn’t the only one changing plans due to the storm bearing down on the coast. A major festival that featured Eric Church and Turnpike Troubadours was postponed in Miramar Beach. The destination event was set to feature two performances by the Chief and one from the recently reunited Oklahoma band. There will certainly be more cancellations in the weeks ahead.

Luke Bryan Back Out on the ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour

The postponement gives Luke Bryan a little time off. He’ll be back on the road next weekend, hitting the Landers Center in Southaven, Miss. on October 6. He’ll hit much of the South that he missed the first time around. He has dates in Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and South Carolina.

The tour was originally scheduled to end on October 28 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Now, he’ll move the postponed dates beyond that into November. Estero is now on November 2, West Palm Beach is now on November 4 and Tampa is now on November 5. He heads back to Las Vegas for a run of dates on the residency on November 30, and those take him well into December. In January, he’ll again host his own Crash My Playa in Mexico. The man may never get off the road. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.