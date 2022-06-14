Luke Bryan Adds More Shows to Las Vegas Residency to Close Out 2022

It’s a good thing that Luke Bryan took plenty of time to enjoy his family, because the rest of his year keeps getting longer. On Tuesday, the “One Margarita” singer announced that he’ll add six more dates to his Las Vegas residency at the end of 2022.

This is the second time that Luke Bryan: Vegas has been extended. It’s his first residency, and it will take place at Resorts World Theatre. The new dates are November 30, December 2, 3, 7, 9 and 10. A string of dates this summer were previously added. Those continue this week, with Luke Bryan taking the stage June 15, 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25. He’ll also return over Labor Day on August 31, September 3 and 4.

Tickets for the newly added dates will be onsale Monday, June 20. A presale is currently underway for Citi card members.

Recently, Luke Bryan spoke to People about the residency. “Resorts World is essentially just creating and building an entertainment paradise for people that are wanting to go have amazing experiences,” he said. “To have a theater with all the bells, whistles and wonderful technology at my fingertips, and a show that stands alone, that’s different than what I typically do out on the road.”

Bryan Hits the Tables

During his Vegas run earlier this year, Bryan encouraged fans to buy his exclusive Vegas merch, “because I’ve lost money at the blackjack table.”

“I love to play blackjack and craps, but I’m also smart enough to not give all of my profits back to the casino,” he laughed. “When I’m gambling, it’s a little bit of an escape for me. I just enjoy sitting and watching the cards fall, and having a couple of drinks with friends and laughing and telling stories.”

‘Luke Bryan: Vegas’ Promises to Be a Party

“Everybody comes to Vegas to party and have fun and I feel like my catalog has songs that really will enhance and make that experience even more fun,” Bryan said. “There’s nothing more fun than being on stage and being the master of ceremonies, the master of the party. I’m really just going to relish being on stage and connecting with my fans in a more intimate setting.”

‘Raised Up Right’ Tour

Luke Bryan returns to his ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour on July 7 in Virginia Beach at VUHL Amphitheater. The tour rolls through the summer and into the ‘Farm Tour’ this fall. His final regular tour date of 2022 is in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28. For a full list of residency dates, ‘Raised Up Right’ dates and ‘Farm Tour’ dates, visit his website.