Luke Bryan Among Biggest Donors to Damar Hamlin’s Fundraiser

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe campaign earnings have skyrocketed as fans, such as Luke Bryan, look to support the Buffalo Bills player amid his ongoing health battle. And as of today, it has earned more than $8 million dollars above Hamlin’s goal.

Hamlin originally set up the Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive in 2020 as a way to support children in his local community during the pandemic. With the money, the foundation purchased and distributed new toys just ahead of the holidays.

When Hamlin suffered an on-field heart attack earlier this week, a representative re-opened the fundraiser, and fans have been flooding to the page to make donations. When it was first set up, Hamlin set a goal of $2,500. As of writing, it has amassed $8,331,580.

Luke Bryan was among the top donors for Damar Hamlin’s fundraiser. The country star handed over $5,000. Other top contributors included Tom Brady, with $10,000, Matthew Stafford, with $12,000, and Robert Kraft and The New England Patriots, with $18,003.

To date, the highest single donation is $25,003, and it came from Jim Irsay & Indianapolis Colts. Nearly 250 separate individuals and organizations gave given to the drive since Hamlin’s collapse on January 2.

Luke Bryan’s Donation Comes as the Buffalo Bills Announce Good News on Damar Hamlin’s Recovery

The terrifying incident happened just after Damar Hamlin made a tackle during the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Seconds after he stood to walk away, he fell to the ground.

Medics rushed to the field and gave life-saving CPR and the 24-year-old went to the hospital where he remained in critical condition for the majority of the week.

On Thursday, the Bills posted a Tweet that shared that Hamlin had finally had a breakthrough.

Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.



His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 6, 2023

“Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar’s breathing tube was removed overnight,” the team wrote. “He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team.”

Hamlin is still in critical condition despite his progress, according to the Bills. But he’s continuing to make progress, and his “neurological function is excellent,” which is important to note because the player actually died twice before being fully resuscitated.

Hamlin was well enough to give his first statement to fans today.

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out.”

“We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger,” he continued. “On a long road keep praying for me!”