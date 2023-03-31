Luke Bryan and His Wife Spent $8K to Send a Couple to Adele’s Las Vegas Residency

Luke Bryan and his wife proved that they’re true friends to their fans when they handed $8,000 over to a complete stranger so he could take his wife to an Adele concert.

The Bobby Bones Show posted an Instagram video earlier this month that highlighted a man named Elvis who called in to share that he and his wife were about to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and he desperately wanted to give her tickets to the singer’s Las Vegas residency

However, Elvis couldn’t find affordable seats. Bobby Bones wanted to help, but could only find tickets for $3,000 a piece and Elvis found a couple for $1,500 each. Either way, the cost was too high.

Well, immediately after the show ended, Bones got a text from Luke Bryan himself. The country singer said that his wife heard Elvis on the radio and wanted to help.

So Bones called Elvis back and shared the good news.

“He was like Hey man, Caroline just came and got me, and she wants to help that guy out,” Bones recounted. “She wants to buy him tickets to go see Adele.”

Elvis was absolutely shocked by her kindness, of course.

“Oh my God, I don’t know what to say,” he responded.

Luke and Caroline Bryan Spared No Expenses for the Adele Experience

As everyone would expect, Caroline came through. Elvis ended up calling Bones back to share an update. He shared that the Bryans were quick to secure him some seats, and they went all out for some of the best available.

“Right around lunch time, I get a text and it’s Luke Bryan and Caroline’s assistant, and she’s like ‘Hey, which show were y’all trying to go see?'”

Elvis gave her his preferred date and all the information she needed to make the purchase. Then only 20 minutes later, she called him back and told him to check his email.

In his email were two confirmed tickets for the show.

“The spent eight grand on two tickets,” Elvis gushed. “I could not believe that.”

At the time of the call, the couple had already gone to the concert. And a dumbfounded Bones jokingly asked if he was actually sat on stage as she sang for that price.

Elvis laughed and said he didn’t, but he was so close it almost felt that way.

“It was an amazing experience,” he said.





