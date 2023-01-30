Luke Bryan Announces 36-City ‘Country On Tour’ With Plenty of Special Guests

Luke Bryan announced a massive 36-city summer and fall tour dubbed the Country On Tour. And he’s bringing along a country cadre of up-and-coming openers. Taking its name from his 2022 No. 1 hit, “Country On,” Luke’s Country On Tour will kick off on June 15 in Syracuse, New York. Additional stops include Toronto, Philadelphia, Denver, Nashville, Cincinnati, Dallas, and more.

Special guests on select dates throughout the tour include Chayce Beckham, Tyler Braden, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Jon Langston, Conner Smith, Alana Springsteen, Hailey Whitters, and DJ Rock.

“Artists get into the business to make music and perform it for the fans,” said Luke Bryan. “Leaving it all out on that stage is what it’s all about for me. I’m excited to support and have so many talented new artists along for the ride this year. It’s one of the most rewarding parts of our job.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale for members of Luke’s fan club begins on Jan. 31, while Citi cardmembers will have access to tickets starting on Feb. 1.

Luke Bryan Country On Tour