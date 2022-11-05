Luke Bryan Belts ‘Drunk Me’ With Mitchell Tenpenny on His Last Night of Tour: VIDEO

Luke Bryan bid his tourmate, Mitchell Tenpenny, a fond farewell last night. The Do I singer has been on the road for his Raised up Right tour with Tenpenny for nearly five months now. And while there is one more rescheduled show left for Byran, Nov. 4 was his counterpart’s final appearance.

To make the night special, Bryan sang a heartfelt duet of Tenpenny’s hit single Drunk Me. And once the performance wrapped up, he posted a clip of the collaboration on Instagram.

“Last night of the #RaisedUpRightTour for @m10penny,” he wrote alongside the video. “Enjoyed having you out with us bud. Thanks for letting me do this one with ya tonight.”

During the performance, the singers took turns belting the sorrowful lyrics with smiles on their faces. The crowd cheered them on until the end when they guys high-fived each other before walking away.

“This tour was awesome and Mitchell is too,” a fan commented under the clip.

“It was the best show ever!! Thank u for an amazing night @lukebryan @m10penny,” wrote someone else before another fan added, “I love that song!!!!!!!!”

Luke Bryan to Host to Host ‘On The Road To the CMA Awards’

While Luke Bryan is closing down his 2022 tour, he’s not about to get a break in his schedule. The singer will jump right into two special hosting gigs and then begin a residency in Las Vegas’ The Theater at Resort World on Nov. 30.

Bryan is set to helm the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9th at 9 pm CT with his friend and NFL great Peyton Manning. But before the show, he will lead an ABC special titled On the Road to the CMA Awards.

As Billboard reports, the special will give country music fans a glimpse into the life of Wynonna Judd as she returns to work after her mother, Naomi Judd, tragically ended her own life. Martina McBride and Little Big Town will also make appearances alongside Judd.

On the Road to the CMA Awards will also highlight 2021’s CMA female vocalist of the year, Carly Pearce, as she travels through London. And this year’s most-nominated artist, Lainey Wilson will also get some screen time.

Russell Dickerson will be greeting fans from Belfast, where he’s touring with his wife and young son. And finally, Luke Bryan will give viewers a look at Kane Brown’s Drunk or Dreaming Tour.

The special kicks off this Monday (Nov. 7) on ABC at 10 pm EDT.