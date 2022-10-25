Luke Bryan Bringing ‘American Idol’ Star on Florida Tour Stops

Luke Bryan was forced to postpone three dates in Florida on the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour due to Hurricane Ian. As the tour winds down, he’s getting ready to make the shows up. Riley Green stayed with Luke Bryan for most of the year, but he’s on just one of the makeup dates. That’s the final one in Tampa on November 5. So Luke Bryan needs some help, and he’s calling on a former pupil.

Chayce Beckham joins Bryan in Estero, West Palm Beach and Tampa. The American Idol alum took to social media to break the news on Tuesday. Check out his post below.

.@lukebryan I’ll see you next week in Florida! Swipe for details 💯 pic.twitter.com/AYKFCocGaX — Chayce Beckham (@ChayceBeckham) October 25, 2022

Chayce Beckham won the 19th season of American Idol in 2021. He performed a song that he wrote titled “23.” The move made him the first American Idol winner to win with an original song. The 26-year-old California native released his debut album earlier this year. Doin’ it Right featured the singles “23,” which peaked at number 25 on the country chart, a collaboration with Lindsay Ell titled “Can’t Do Without Me” and “Tell Me Twice.”

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan is gearing up to host the CMA Awards. He’ll be joined by NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. The show airs on November 9. The first list of performers for the ceremony was released on Tuesday. Kelsea Ballerini will be joined by Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce for their collaboration on Kelsea’s latest album, “You’re Drunk Go Home.” HARDY and Lainey Wilson will join for their new track “Wait in the Truck.” Zac Brown Band will bring out Jimmie Allen and Marcus King for a version of “Out in the Middle.”

Luke Bryan Set to Perform and Host at the CMA Awards

Not only will Luke Bryan share duties as the master of ceremony, he’ll perform. He’ll do his latest track, “Country On.” Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen will also perform at the ceremony. The ceremony will open with a tribute to Loretta Lynn.

Luke Bryan is wrapping up his ‘Raised Up Right’ tour. It’s been a massive trek that has taken up most of his year. When he wasn’t on this tour, he was on his ‘Farm Tour’ or he was in Las Vegas for his residency. It’s been a busy year. He’s at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday, October 27. And he’ll be in Jacksonville, Fla. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, October 28. Then, he makes up those other three dates in the Sunshine State in November.

He heads back to Las Vegas in December, and he’ll host Crash My Playa in Riviera Cancun, Mexico in January. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.