Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and More to Take the Stage at 2023 RodeoHouston

The 2023 RodeoHouston concert lineup has been announced, and it couldn’t be more star-studded with performances from country legends Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and more.

The concert series is part of the 20-day Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. As part of the festivities, each day will host one band. Recently, the event’s Instagram mapped out exactly who will sing and when.

The 2022 ACM New Male Artist of the Year winner Parker McCollum will open the series on February 28. And the legendary Brooks & Dunn will follow on March 1st.

Luke Bryan to Close the RodeoHouston Festivities

Throughout the month, rodeo-goers will have the chance to watch other country stars such as Walker Hayes, Zac Brown Band, Jason Aldean, and Brad Paisley. There will also be a few non-country acts as well, including New Kids on the Block, The Chainsmokers, and Machine Gun Kelly.

Luke Bryan has the honor of being the final concert of the RodeoHouston series. He concludes the event on March 19.

The first wave of concerts runs from Feb. 28 through March 9. And those shows will all begin at 10 a.m. The second wave runs from March 10 through March 19, and they will start at 2 p.m.

Only select dates are on sale now, and they range anywhere from $25 to more than $400 for individual tickets. The remaining performances will go on sale on January 12.

“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend, Bun B who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers,” Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman said in a statement. “The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023, star lineup on Opening Day.”

All RodeoHouston Tickets Go on Sale January 12

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was founded in 1931, and it has since turned into one of the most celebrated events in the livestock and entertainment industry. The organization prides itself on helping to enrich “the lives of thousands of young people in the state of Texas.”

Aside from the concerts and obvious rodeos, the event also showcases food competitions, and a wine show and auction. And, it features a carnival, ranching and wildlife expo, and more.

To learn more about the historic event or buy tickets to the HoustonRodeo Luke Bryan show, head to the website.