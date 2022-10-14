Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi Among Headliners for Country Thunder 2023 in Arizona

Country Thunder 2023 is heading to Arizona and it’s a big one. The festival takes place April 13-16 in Florence, Arizona. It’ll be headlined by Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Dierks Bentley. The festival is held at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence. It’ll also feature performances by Parker McCollum, Ashley McBryde, Kip Moore, Parmalee, Lonestar, Tracy Byrd, Nate Smith, Randall King, Shane Profitt, Hailey Whitters and the Reklaws. More acts for Country Thunder 2023 will be announced later.

“Our fans in Arizona have come to expect the biggest and best when it comes to the talent at our events,” said Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO Troy Vollhoffer in a statement. “This lineup goes even deeper with the hottest up-and-comers in the business and the classic country artists who have stood the test of time.”

Country Thunder 2023 in Arizona is sure to be a good one. But Country Thunder 2022 wasn’t so bad itself. Last year’s festival in Arizona featured performances by Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Florida-Georgia Line and Blake Shelton. The Arizona festival just keeps getting better and better every year.

Cody Johnson is on a roll right now. He will be honored at Friday’s CMT Artists of the Year ceremony as one of the five artists that dominated country music in 2022. It’s him, Carly Pearce, Kane Brown, Walker Hayes and Luke Combs. Two special awards will be presented. Alan Jackson receives the Artist of a Lifetime Award. Lainey Wilson receives the Breakout Artist of the Year Award. The ceremony will air on CMT on Friday, October 14 at 8 p.m. CT. There’s an encore presentation immediately after, and it’ll air again on Sunday night, too.

Country Thunder 2023 in Arizona is Bringing Big Names to Florence

While Country Thunder 2023 has Cody Johnson, it also has legends like Luke Bryan. And it seems like Luke Bryan is never going to stop. He’s been on the road aggressively throughout 2022. He has three different tours going on. He has his own ‘Raised Up Right’ tour. Luke Bryan did the ‘Farm Tour’ across the Midwest with Riley Green. And he has his Las Vegas residency. Next year, he’ll host his own festival in Mexico. Crash My Playa is coming in January.

Next up for Luke Bryan is a stop in Huntsville, Ala. on Friday, October 14 at Orion Amphitheater. Then he heads to Illinois. He’ll also hit South Carolina before heading back to Florida. ‘Raised Up Right’ was ending in Jacksonville on October 28, but now ends in Tampa on November 5. Then, it’s back to Las Vegas. He has residency dates into the new year. Check out everything on his calendar and get ticket information at his website.