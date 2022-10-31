luke-bryan-critics-call-to-boycott-country-star-after-ron-desantis-appearance

Critics of Luke Bryan now are calling to boycott the country music star and American Idol judge. They’re still upset that he invited a polarizing Florida governor to his concert this past weekend.

Bryan said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked to come to the concert to help raise money for hurricane recovery. But DeSantis, who is running for reelection in Florida and possibly for president in 2024, tossed out hats branded with his political logo while on stage with Bryan. And he promoted his appearance with Luke Bryan on his campaign Twitter account, without mentioning the hurricane. The official account for Florida governor didn’t tweet anything from the concert.

The DeSantis campaign account shared two photos with the caption: “Thanks for letting me crash the party last night, Luke Bryan.”

Thanks for letting me crash the party last night, @lukebryan! pic.twitter.com/GCuTELFOM9 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) October 29, 2022

Luke Bryan Issued Statement After DeSantis’ Appearance Trended

The outcry generated by the DeSantis appearance forced Luke Bryan to issue a statement. The country superstar said, in part, “I understand that Gov. DeSantis is a very polarizing figure. But I grew up in a country where if a governor (asks) you if they can come and raise awareness to help victims of a national disaster you help.”

DeSantis, a Republican, helped push what critics called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Plus, DeSantis created controversy when he used state funds to transport Venezuelan immigrants who were in Texas to Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts.

One Twitter user wrote: “Damn, Luke Bryan. I know I shouldn’t be shocked but as a lifelong fan I can’t help but be utterly disappointed. As a gay man, it truly hurts seeing him bring out – and effectively campaign for – the governor who introduced the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Heartbreaking.”

Another fan replied to Bryan’s DeSantis statement: “Block Luke Bryan. Don’t stream his music. Don’t watch his show. This is not an apology. He’s playing victim, without regard to the minority groups his actions harmed.”

Critics Used a #BoycottLukeBryan Hashtag. But Some Fans Pushed Back

Then there was this social media user who used the boycott hashtag as she quote tweeted the Luke Bryan statement. “I’m really glad he is letting us know he supports fascism….where my money goes matters.”

One DeSantis fan urged using the Boycott Luke Bryan hashtag for another reason. He wrote “Disappointed, Gov DeSantis is one of the best governors the states have ever seen. Next time don’t even say anything. No statement would have been better.”

Others lashed back at the anti-Luke Bryan crowd. Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who sparks controversy with her own tweets, posted: “Leftists are mad that Luke Bryan raised funds to assist those suffering from hurricane Ian with Gov. Ron DeSantis. Love God, love people, and don’t let the hate get you down!”

Luke Bryan did a swing through the Sunshine State that coincided with the Georgia-Florida college football game in Jacksonville. Bryan is a huge Georgia Bulldog fan. Meanwhile, he’s got three concert dates in Florida this week.

He’s also co-hosting the CMA Awards with former NFL great Peyton Manning, Nov. 9. American Idol premieres sometime in early 2023.