WATCH: Luke Bryan Drops Epic Crash My Playa Recap Set to a Lionel Richie Classic

When county music hitmaker and American Idol judge Luke Bryan took the stage at the Crash My Playa festival earlier this week he brought along a big surprise for fans.

Joining Bryan on stage for his performance at the Riveria Cancun, Mexico festival was fellow singer, musician, and Idol judge Lionel Richie. Things get even better after the performance. This comes as the Country Girl singer shares a recap of his moment with Richie on his Instagram. All of it is set to the Lionel Richie classic, All Night Long. A song that is no doubt the perfect soundtrack selection for the Insta recap!

“@crashmyplaya is always the best way to kick off a new year!” Luke Bryan shares in his fun Crash a Playa Insta post yesterday, Thursday, February 3.

“Hope everyone had as much fun as I did,” the star adds.

Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Party All Night Long At The Crash A Playa Festival In Mexico

The video begins with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie performing All Night Long together on stage at the festival. The two turn to pose and smile. Then, the video shifts. Soon the images shared in the post are full of the beautiful beaches surrounding the Crash a Playa venue. The video also includes clips of the festival goers as they have the time of their lives. All as the Lionel Richie classic continues to play on top of the Insta video.

“It was a dream come true getting to share the stage with one of my best buddies @lionelrichie!” Luke Bryan continues in his Insta post. “Until next year playa crashers…#tbt”

Bryan And Richie Light Up The Stage

Country Now shares that Bryan introduces his fellow American Idol judge and the music icon as “one of the greatest human beings ever.” He also shares that the singer is one of his “best friends in the world.”

When Richie took the stage the duo performed a series of Lionel Richie classic hits. Some of these songs included Lady (You Bring Me Up), and Dancing on the Ceiling. Of course, All Night Long (All Night) was a hit in the performance along with so many more Lionel Richie hits.

The duo also delivered renditions of Easy Like Sunday Morning and Stuck on You. Luke Bryan was prompted by the romantic set to announce that “if you can’t get laid tonight, you ain’t gettin’ laid.” A statement to which Richie quips “if you can’t get laid tonight, there is no possibility of getting laid.”