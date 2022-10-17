Luke Bryan Becomes a ‘Fan for a Night’ at Post Malone’s Nashville Concert

Luke Bryan had a really good time at Post Malone’s Nashville concert on Sunday. The “Country On” singer paid a visit to Bridgestone Arena for the show on one of his own off nights. Billy Strings was there, too. Check out the photos that Luke Bryan shared below.

“Post Malone thanks for having me. What a show. Totally blew my mind. So fun being a fan for a night,” Luke Bryan captioned the post.

Posty has been flirting with country music a lot this year. In an interview earlier this year with Howard Stern, he said that he wants to move ahead with releasing a full-length country album. He’s covered a song or two in the past, but he hasn’t fully dipped his toes into the genre. Maybe his Nashville visit with Luke Bryan is clearing the way.

“To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album and me just [expletive] putting it on YouTube,” he said in the interview. “There’s nothing stopping me. Maybe I’ll face some repercussions later from the label and [expletive]. But there’s nothing stopping me from doing that.”

There’s also been reason to believe that Brad Paisley may be part of that endeavor. Those two have also developed quite a relationship over the past couple of years, and Paisley has regularly navigated between different genres with ease. It seems that Post Malone has won over a lot of fans in the country music community. Maybe if the record does eventually come, Luke Bryan will lend his voice to a track.

Luke Bryan Heads Back to the Road Later This Month

It’s a bit of a break for Luke Bryan from the road. He’s had an aggressive touring schedule this year, navigating three tours. There’s his own ‘Raised Up Right’ tour that’s about to wrap up. Then there’s his Las Vegas residency which goes well into the new year. And he did the ‘Farm Tour’ across six rural, Midwest communities back in September.

Next up is a stop in Greenville, South Carolina. The ‘Raised Up Right’ tour hits Bon Secours Wellness Arena on October 27. He heads to Florida after that for the original finale of this run in Jacksonville. Now, he’ll make up dates that were postponed due to Hurricane Ian immediately after. He’ll stop in Estero, West Palm Beach and Tampa in November. He takes about a month off before returning to Las Vegas for more residency dates on November 30. He just added more of those in 2023, and he’ll also head to the beach for Crash My Playa. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.