Luke Bryan Fans React to Wife Caroline Bryan’s Scary ‘Unexpected Surgery’

Luke Bryan‘s wife Caroline shared the news of her “unexpected hip surgery” by posting a photo of her giving two thumbs-up from her hospital bed.

Caroline Bryan dons hospital garb, from the gown to the cap, but seems to be in positive spirits after the surgery.

“Well…unexpected hip surgery….” she wrote in her Instagram post’s caption. “But I got the best care and surrounded by the most selfless friends ever!”

We’re sure that Luke Bryan is there to comfort his wife after her surgery. He just wrapped up the last night of his long tour a week ago, and seems to have taken a quick Instagram break. His most recent post was an acoustic take of his song “Prayin’ in a Deer Stand.”

He also recently hosted the CMA Awards with Peyton Manning. So after that gig and the long tour, we’re sure he’s glad to be back home with his family, especially in light of his wife’s recent surgery.

Plenty of fans and celebrities alike flooded Caroline’s comment section with thoughts of well-wishes.

“Sending positive healing vibes your way,” Kim Zolciak-Biermann wrote.

“Quick Recovery,” Landon Romano commented.

Fans and Celebrities React to Caroline Bryan’s Surgery on Instagram

Comedian Leanne Morgan wrote: “Oh my darling!! I’ll pray for a quick recovery!!!”

Fans also commented on the post, giving Caroline Bryan advice as she recovers from her hip surgery. “They are so good to you ! You are tough and will bounce back fast !!!”

Another fan chimed in, writing that she should be focused on the physical therapy component of recovery. “Do your therapy, no more – no less. It’s about the therapy. You will be right as rain in no time.”

Many fans commented that Caroline Bryan had just been in the public eye with her husband during the CMA Awards. During the ceremony, there wasn’t any sign that Bryan was in poor health.

However, we wish her and her family luck during her recovery.

As for Luke Bryan, the musician continues creating hit after hit for country music fans, and 2022 has been a successful year for the singer. Bryan recently hosted the CMA Awards and recently reported he’s about halfway done with his new album. After Bryan’s immense success over the past decades, he has cemented his legacy as a Nashville icon.

Bryan is a five-time “Entertainer of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. In 2019, Bryan’s 2013 album Crash My Party received the first Album of the Decade award from the Academy of Country Music. Furthermore, he ranks as one of the world’s best-selling music artists. Lastly, he has sold over 75 million records.