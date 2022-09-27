Luke Bryan Forced To Cancel Florida Concerts Ahead of Hurricane Ian

Florida is bracing for Hurricane Ian and that means that Luke Bryan is having to cancel concerts ahead of the massive storm. As Ian continues to gain strength and build, Florida is prepared for a rough couple of days at least. These shows will be postponed and rescheduled for the future.

Luke Bryan is postponing his show for Estero, Florida as well as West Palm Beach and Tampa. Those dates are September 29-October 1. Right now on Bryan’s website, those shows are set for November 2, 4, and 5.

Check out this tweet from Hertz Arena confirming the fact that the September 29th event was canceled and rescheduled for November 2. The Raised Up Right Tour is a massive production, and Bryan always tries to please his fans. So, it makes sense that the country music singer is already prepared with a backup date.

🚨 SHOW UPDATE 🚨



Luke Bryan’s Raised Up Right Tour that was scheduled

for September 29th, will now be taking place on

November 2nd. Fans are encouraged to hold on to

their tickets, for they will be valid for the new date. pic.twitter.com/npmVJyfiJk — Hertz Arena (@HertzArena_) September 26, 2022

Hurricane Ian is going to make landfall in the middle of the week. There are going to be strong winds and rain, and Florida has already told 300,000 residents to evacuate. Ian has caused damage in the Caribbean already and is headed straight for the United States.

With the newly revised dates, Luke Bryan will end his 2022 tour with that November 5 date in Tampa. It has been a wild tour, because of course it is. With Bryan being the jokester and entertainer he loves being, it makes sense. Fans in Florida will be disappointed, however, the rescheduled dates should help make up for that.

While the Georgia native can pretty much go to any location anywhere in the world and find a crowd ready to cheer and sing along to his songs – he doesn’t always get a great reception. It has nothing to do with his music either.

Luke Bryan Booed in Iowa

As a Georgia Bulldogs fan, Luke Bryan has to watch what he does, especially out in Big 10 country. Bryan was out in Iowa recently and while he was getting the crowd going with his hit music, he lost them on the football talk. Fans filmed the reaction as the Hawkeye and Cyclone nations joined forces for once and booed the Bulldog fan in front of them.

You can check out that video here, trust me, you want to see it. Luke Bryan doesn’t get booed often, but it makes sense if he’s going to go to Iowa and preach the gospel of the SEC. Country music and college football are a match made in heaven, but not everyone can agree on either one of them all the time.

For Bryan, the show goes on. While he won’t be able to play these Florida shows, the singer-songwriter will keep it moving. He’s too busy to worry about things like booing and football rivalries.