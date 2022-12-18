Luke Bryan & Former MLB Star Adam LaRoche Team Up to Support America’s Combat Veterans

Nothing like a little friendly grand theft auto to support a good cause huh? Luke Bryan and former major league baseball star Adam LaRoche recently joined Fox News to share the story of how Luke Bryan’s truck is being used to raise funds for LaRoche’s 3E Ranch Foundation. The fundraiser will support America’s combat veterans.

Luke Bryan and Adam LaRoche are longtime hunting buddies and co-owners of the Buck Commander brand and outdoor TV show. Bryan is currently celebrating his 30th career #1 song. LaRoche hit 255 home runs and drove in 882 runs over his 11-year MLB career. As this story goes, LaRoche essentially “stole” Luke Bryan’s truck and used it to get back home. Now the two men have decided to give away the truck to benefit LaRoche’s E3 Ranch Foundation. The E3 Ranch in Kansas has been in his family for six generations. The ranch is a beef cattle operation.

The E3 Ranch Foundation was founded in 2017 by Adam LaRoche. The Foundation’s mission is to serve combat Veterans, fights against human trafficking, and provide support during humanitarian crises globally. The E3 Ranch often hosts hunting events for U.S. military veterans, in addition, to helping their cause through additional partnerships.

“Two cool dudes doing great things,” is how Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth summed things up during the television segment.

The Story Starts With Adam LaRoche “Stealing” Luke Bryan’s Truck

Adam LaRoche said the story started earlier this year when he had issues getting stuck at the Nashville airport. “I got hung up in Nashville a while back — I had some flight issues,” the former major leaguer. “And my daughter actually said … She gave me the great idea to go to Luke’s house when we knew he was out of town,” he added.”I know he always leaves the keys to his truck in the truck, in the garage.”

The footage from their appearance on Fox & Friends kicks off with a laugh.

“First of all,” said Luke Bryan “This is the rawest you’ll ever see me on TV.”

He added, “I mean, I’m at my hunting camp and he just flies in and tells me, ‘We’re on “Fox & Friends” in the morning’ — so this is what I have to deal with when teaming up with Adam,” he added, laughing.

“So, yeah, he steals my truck, out of my garage, as an attempt — because I haven’t been able to hunt with him over the past few years,” said Bryan. “And used it as a ploy for me to have to come hunt with him, I’ve gotta go retrieve my truck. So I think I’m going to get my truck — well, then he and my wife team up, and then I find out that my truck is being given away.” L aRoche added that Bryan’s wife was all in on the prank with him.

Bryan continued, “And once you go to all your social media outlets, and you have celebrities thanking me for giving my truck away, you can’t take it back. So the train is down the track — but it’s all in amazing fun and all for a good cause.” And “now we’re” in the middle of it, he said.

Details About The Truck Give-A-Way

The prize drawing for the 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 will take place on Wednesday, January 4. More details about the contest are at E3GivesBack.org. Second place in the drawing will win a free 5-night trip to Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa weekend in Mexico. That event includes a major music festival that has plenty of big names performing this year. The 3rd place winning in the drawing will get a 2-night trip to Nashville for three guests and an all-inclusive dinner at the E3 Chophouse.