Luke Bryan Joins ‘American Idol’ Contestant to Belt George Strait Classic During Auditions: WATCH

While making the call of who gets to go through to American Idol’s Hollywood round, Luke Bryan joined a contestant to belt out a classic George Strait song.

While Idol contestant Cody Winkler was performing Strait’s Unwound, Bryan took to the stage with his guitar and sang along. “Well I’m gonna be the drunkest fool in town/ ‘Cause that woman that I had wrapped around my finger/ Just come unwound,” the duo sang.

Luke Bryan along with fellow Idol judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie praised the contestant for the performance. “You done good,” Perry declared while Bryan and Richie agreed.

Along with performing with Bryan, Winkler opened up about his road to Idol and his love for music. “I’ve tried my whole life…” he emotionally explained. “Always been kind of shy and always thought I was never good enough to do anything.”

Winkler then said he really started to pursue his passion for music two years ago. “And I’m just getting started,” he continued. Prior to performing Strait’s Unwound, Winkler also performed Bill Green’s Under a Neon Halo.

Following his Unwound performance, Perry offered the contestant some helpful advice. “Listen, Cody, you are authentic as it comes… as authentic as a tumbleweed tumbles… Practice with a metronome,” Perry said. “Your timing just needs to be a little bit better and you know you can lock into some of those notes just a little bit better, but you are authentic as it gets.”

Richie then said that the contestant reminded him of Willie Nelson. “He don’t hit notes, he just sings like he wants to sing. I don’t know where you all are going, but I’m just going to tell you I like him a lot and I just like him enough to say ‘yes.’”

Despite Not Going to Hollywood, ‘American Idol’ Contestant Was Happy Just Getting to Perform With Luke Bryan

Unfortunately, the judges ended up deciding that Winkler was not quite ready for Hollywood. However, Perry revealed she does see potential in him. “Cody, I still think there’s some fertilizing to do, but you got something real authentic. It’s a no for me.”

Although he didn’t make it through to the next round, Winkler said he was happy to perform with Bryan. “Luke Bryan is just an amazing Country singer. I mean, how many people can say they got to sing with a Country legend like Luke Bryan? It’s a memory that I’m going to keep with me the rest of my life and cherish.”

Idol fans quickly took to social media to share their thoughts about the judges’ decision about Winkler. “He should have gotten a second chance!” One fan shared. “Loved Cody, he is genuine & authentic..Lionel is so right, reminded me he sang like Willie,” another fan added.