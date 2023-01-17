Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and More to Headline 2023 iHeartCountry Festival

The 2023 iHeart Country Festival lineup is out now, and country music fans are in for a real treat this spring! The recently released lineup is bringing some big stars to the Moody Center stage in Austin Texas for the May 13 event including Country Girl singer Luke Bryan and What Ifs performer Kane Brown.

The annual event is being presented by Capital One in the spring. And, along with Luke Bryan and Kane Brow,n various other country music favorites are scheduled to perform during the iHeart Country event. Among these performers are Sam Hunt, Elle King, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, and Mitchell Tenpenny. The festival includes a special appearance by Bailey Zimmerman. Famous radio host Bobby Bones will be hosting the upcoming iHeart Country event.

Fans From All Over Can Catch The Live Performances With Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and More When The iHeart Country Festival Goes Live

Country music fans can catch these impressive performances as the annual festival will be broadcast from Austin. The iHeart Radio country music stations will be broadcasting the concerts nationwide. Music fans can also catch the acts at iHeartRadio.com. Additionally, the iHeartCountry Festival will be featured on the iHeartRadio app starting Saturday, May 13, 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

The iHeart Country performances certainly promise a good time. This comes as some of the biggest names in the music industry promise to entertain the crowd. From the hard-hitting country rock for which Kane Brown and Luke Bryan are so well known to Elle King’s latest hits or Sam Hunt’s crooning tunes, there will certainly be something for everyone that evening.

Exclusive Pre-Sale Tickets Available To Some Customers Starting January 24

Tickets for the iHeart Country Festival event will be available later this month. The festival is sponsored by Capital One this year. Because of this, card-holding customers will have an exclusive opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets. The pre-sale tickets will be going on sale for the general public on Thursday, January 26 starting at 10 a.m. central/standard time and 11 a.m. eastern. Capital One card holders, however, have access to the iHeartCountry Festival tickets 48 hours earlier.

These customers can access the tickets starting Tuesday, January 24 at 10 a.m. central standard time and 11 a.m. eastern. More pre-sale information and tickets can be found at iHeartRadio.com/CapitalOne.

Additionally, Capital One customers have the opportunity to purchase a special pass to the concerts. Among these special opportunities are tickets to an exclusive Kane Brown performance, complimentary food and beverages and so much more. More information on these opportunities is available on the Capital One website at Capital One Entertainment. Tickets go on sale for the general public on January 27.