Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie Reunite with ‘American Idol’ Star Chayce Beckham at Crash My Playa

Following quite an exciting weekend at his annual Crash My Playa, Luke Bryan revealed he teamed up with Lionel Richie and American Idol star Chance Beckham for a performance at the event.

In his latest Instagram post on Monday (January 23rd), Luke Bryan shared a series of snapshots of his performance with Richie and Beckham. “You just never know what is gonna happen on night 4,” Bryan declared. “Thanks to everyone who made it an epic night that I will never forget. Lionel Richie joining me onstage was a bucket list moment. What a pro!”

As previously reported, along with Richie, others who performed at this year’s Crash My Playa were Ashley McBryde, Brian Kelley, Carly Pearce, Chase Rice, Dylan Scott, and DJ Rock. This was Richie’s first performance at the jam-packed hit event.

Bryan gushed about this year’s Crash My Playa lineup. “Oh my gosh this line up! Some dear friends and new friends but regardless, what an amazing treat for the fans. Everybody rest up and get ready for these four beachside hangs.”

The 2023 Crash My Playa took place over the weekend in Cancún, Mexico. It consisted of seven sold-out shows. The first Crash My Playa took place seven years ago and features various country music superstars. Among those who have performed at the event over the years are Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Florida Georgia Line, and Dierks Bentley.

Crash My Playa’s Instagram account shared a snapshot of the exciting event to celebrate another year of fun. “Eight glorious years in Mexico,” the post reads. “Thanks for crashing our playa y’all!”

Carly Pearce Claims Luke Bryan Gave Her The Fear of Missing Out Over the Years About Attending ‘Crash My Playa’

Earlier this month, Carly Pearce talked about how she became a performer at the 2023 Crash My Playa and how Luke Bryan gave her the fear of missing out (FOMO) about the event.

“I’ve been telling Luke for years I want to go to Crash My Playa,” Carly Pearce stated. “And so, he told me, ‘Alright, you’re gonna go. I promise. I promise.”

Pearce then said she was incredibly excited to attend and perform at this year’s big event. “Luke is one of the craziest, funniest people I’ve ever met in my life, so I can only imagine what you do when you get Luke down with tons of tequila and a beach. So, I can’t wait.”

Pearce kicked off her 2023 shows by performing at Crash My Playa. She took to Instagram to share a pic of her performance. “First show of 2023. So happy to be back.”

Following Crash My Playa, Pearce will be heading to Cabazon, California for a show at the Morongo Casino Resort on January 27th.